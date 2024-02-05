Movies The Duellists

Has anyone seen this film? So far, so good I had to stop watching to do something, I stop after their first duel together.
MV5BMDViNDlkNjQtZmMyOC00ZTY4LWFkNTktMzliMTk1YWM0MjU0XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTQxNzMzNDI@._V1_.jpg

Based on true story about two officers in Napoleon army.

The Duellists is a 1977 British period drama film directed by Ridley Scott and produced by David Puttnam. Set in France during the Napoleonic Wars, the film focuses on a series of duels between two rival officers, the obsessive Bonapartist Gabriel Feraud (played by Harvey Keitel) and aristocratic Armand d'Hubert (Keith Carradine), that spans nearly 20 years and reflects the political tumult of early 19th-century France. The film is based on Joseph Conrad's short story "The Duel" (titled "Point of Honor" in the United States), first published in A Set of Six.

It free on YouTube if you're interested.
 
I watched the duels. They're supposedly renowned for their accuracy. Never got around to watching the full movie, which I now feel ashamed for.
 
It think it's very good. Definitely would recommend it, and if it's free on YouTube I'd call that a guilt free steal of a watch.
 
Pretty decent, but certainly not a classic or anything, imo.

Extra points for being the inspiration for Highlander.
 
First time I saw it I thought it was ok.

I rewatched it years later in HD and it's one of my favourite films (but I like European history). I absolutely love it.

Each scene is like a painting. Beautifully shot. I don't know how he made something so well with such little experience at the time.

Iron Maiden even made a song about it and their singer took up fencing because of it.
 
Only seen it once but I really liked it. Might have to rewatch now.
 
It's a classic. Worth the watch if you haven't seen it already.
 
