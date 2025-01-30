The Disturbing Support for Bryce Mitchell’s Comments in MMA Circles

I’ve been following the reactions to Bryce Mitchell’s comments, and I honestly feel sick. He openly praised Hitler, denied the Holocaust, and made vile antisemitic statements, yet instead of universal condemnation, I’m seeing something much worse: a massive wave of support.



Go into any comment section, social media post, or forum discussion, and you’ll see it for yourself:

• “He’s just speaking the truth.”

• “The sheep aren’t ready for the truth. Bryce is an OG.”

• “Let him cook, he’s 100% right.”

• “I want to hear more from him.”

• “He’s saying what we’re all thinking.”



This isn’t just a fringe group of people. There is a significant chunk of the MMA fanbase openly backing him up, treating his hateful rhetoric like some kind of heroic act. It’s not just ignorance—it’s willful embrace of extremist ideology, and that’s terrifying.



I know MMA has always had a certain element of this kind of fanbase, but the level of support here is shocking. This isn’t about “free speech.” This isn’t about “cancel culture.” This is about an athlete praising one of history’s worst mass murderers—and thousands of people celebrating it.



How did we get here? Why does MMA attract so many people who see hate speech as bravery? And most importantly—how do we fix this?



I love this sport, but this is an absolute disgrace to MMA and everyone in it.



Would love to hear others’ thoughts. Are you all seeing the same thing?