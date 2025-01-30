  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

The Disturbing Support for Bryce Mitchell’s Comments in MMA Circles

Are you bothered by the support he’s getting?

  • Yeah… I didn’t know it was this bad

    Votes: 4 16.7%

  • I’m not surprised MMA fans have been trash

    Votes: 17 70.8%

  • Actually, I agree with Bryce

    Votes: 3 12.5%
  • Total voters
    24
Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,531
Reaction score
49,505
I’ve been following the reactions to Bryce Mitchell’s comments, and I honestly feel sick. He openly praised Hitler, denied the Holocaust, and made vile antisemitic statements, yet instead of universal condemnation, I’m seeing something much worse: a massive wave of support.

Go into any comment section, social media post, or forum discussion, and you’ll see it for yourself:
• “He’s just speaking the truth.”
• “The sheep aren’t ready for the truth. Bryce is an OG.”
• “Let him cook, he’s 100% right.”
• “I want to hear more from him.”
• “He’s saying what we’re all thinking.”

This isn’t just a fringe group of people. There is a significant chunk of the MMA fanbase openly backing him up, treating his hateful rhetoric like some kind of heroic act. It’s not just ignorance—it’s willful embrace of extremist ideology, and that’s terrifying.

I know MMA has always had a certain element of this kind of fanbase, but the level of support here is shocking. This isn’t about “free speech.” This isn’t about “cancel culture.” This is about an athlete praising one of history’s worst mass murderers—and thousands of people celebrating it.

How did we get here? Why does MMA attract so many people who see hate speech as bravery? And most importantly—how do we fix this?

I love this sport, but this is an absolute disgrace to MMA and everyone in it.

Would love to hear others’ thoughts. Are you all seeing the same thing?
 
These people dont believe in history or science. They believe some hillbilly on social media.

We are in for some kind of ride arent we?
 
DrRodentia said:
Extreme right wing conspiracy fuelled rhetoric has become pretty popular en masse. It's a real problem. Not surprised a fanbase with a giant number of meatheads falls for it.
Click to expand...

These types genuinely convinced themselves they're peaceful and their rhetoric is harmless while they try to burn hotels full of people - who they then claim are violent.

But hey, they're making Musk, Murdoch, Trump and Dana a lot of money so it's fine.
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
I’ve been following the reactions to Bryce Mitchell’s comments, and I honestly feel sick. He openly praised Hitler, denied the Holocaust, and made vile antisemitic statements, yet instead of universal condemnation, I’m seeing something much worse: a massive wave of support.

Go into any comment section, social media post, or forum discussion, and you’ll see it for yourself:
• “He’s just speaking the truth.”
• “The sheep aren’t ready for the truth. Bryce is an OG.”
• “Let him cook, he’s 100% right.”
• “I want to hear more from him.”
• “He’s saying what we’re all thinking.”

This isn’t just a fringe group of people. There is a significant chunk of the MMA fanbase openly backing him up, treating his hateful rhetoric like some kind of heroic act. It’s not just ignorance—it’s willful embrace of extremist ideology, and that’s terrifying.

I know MMA has always had a certain element of this kind of fanbase, but the level of support here is shocking. This isn’t about “free speech.” This isn’t about “cancel culture.” This is about an athlete praising one of history’s worst mass murderers—and thousands of people celebrating it.

How did we get here? Why does MMA attract so many people who see hate speech as bravery? And most importantly—how do we fix this?

I love this sport, but this is an absolute disgrace to MMA and everyone in it.

Would love to hear others’ thoughts. Are you all seeing the same thing?
Click to expand...
The thing is he didn't mass murdered nobody, nobody is celebrating that

There is even Jews that have said the holocaust is bs

And other jews burning the Israel flag.. because the Zionists are the problem, thats their flag
 
The earth is not flat.

The rest can be debated.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: noc
Dreyga been (((SHOOK)))!

Looks like an 8.5 on a 10 point SHOOK scale.

All those words to describe his ordeal with Bryce Nation finding support.

Post Traumatic Shook Disorder -- Dreyga be needing Sherdog brotherhood to bring him some positive mental therapy.
 
usernamee said:
"MMA circles" made it sound like other names in MMA was talking about it like that and not just fat basement retards
Click to expand...
Nope but even "MMA circles" would just be "collection of retarded MMA fans"
 
chinarice said:
Only retards. That's it.
Click to expand...
There is no proof of Holocaust, is impossible just by the math.

Patton liked the Nazis a lot, he said "we fought the wrong enemy" or something like that, died months later in a car "accident"
 
noc said:
There is no proof of Holocaust, is impossible just by the math.

Patton liked the Nazis a lot, he said "we fought the wrong enemy" or something like, died mobths later in a car "accident"
Click to expand...
Herrrrrrrpppppppppppppppppppppppp.
 
noc said:
There is no proof of Holocaust, is impossible just by the math.

Patton liked the Nazis a lot, he said "we fought the wrong enemy" or something like that, died months later in a car "accident"
Click to expand...

cheryl-cole-okay.gif
 
Dana crying now. "We are disgusted". Fuck me. Usually his stock response to this type of shit is to "man the fuck up". I wonder why he's so tetchy now? Send in a jewish fighter to fight bryce, thats how it usually goes eh dana?

GikSCpVbYAQuR40.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
  • Poll Poll
Is Santiago Ponzinibbio One of the Biggest “What Ifs” in MMA History?
Replies
16
Views
588
SalvadorAllende
SalvadorAllende
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
🚂 ALL ABOARD THE JACOBE SMITH HYPE TRAIN! 🚂 (Undefeated, 1st Round KO, Wrestling Beast!)
Replies
11
Views
407
fortheo
fortheo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,426
Messages
56,831,236
Members
175,424
Latest member
C.Martel

Share this page

Back
Top