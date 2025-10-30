The Disrespect for Stipe Is Unreal — and I’m Not Surprised Coming from Tom’s Fans

lerobshow
The disrespect for Stipe is unreal, and honestly, I’m not surprised coming from Tom’s fans.
Stipe fought Cormier three times, man. I don’t think people realize how good Cormier really was. The fact that people were already putting Tom above Stipe is just wild to me — straight-up disrespect.
I’m being honest here — I’ve got nothing against Tom. He seems like a genuinely good guy. But his fanbase? Absolutely disgusting. No respect for you guys, you don’t know sh*t.
Stipe was that man at some point. If you were there, you remember.
