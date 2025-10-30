The Disrespect for Stipe Is Unreal — and I’m Not Surprised Coming from Tom’s Fans

lerobshow

lerobshow

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 14, 2023
Messages
597
Reaction score
1,089
The disrespect for Stipe is unreal, and honestly, I’m not surprised coming from Tom’s fans.

Stipe fought Cormier three times, man. I don’t think people realize how good Cormier really was. The fact that people were already putting Tom above Stipe is just wild to me — straight-up disrespect.

I’m being honest here — I’ve got nothing against Tom. He seems like a genuinely good guy. But his fanbase? Absolutely disgusting. No respect for you guys, you don’t know sh*t.

Stipe was that man at some point. If you were there, you remember.
 
DC is a cheat, specifically eye poking as well.

Probably some weird thing with fans & fingering.

<EdgyBrah>
 
Stipe got plenty of disrespect long before Tom. Largely because a lot of people never truly brought into him being as good as the UFC wanted to push him as being.
 
lerobshow said:
The disrespect for Stipe is unreal, and honestly, I’m not surprised coming from Tom’s fans.

Stipe fought Cormier three times, man. I don’t think people realize how good Cormier really was. The fact that people were already putting Tom above Stipe is just wild to me — straight-up disrespect.

I’m being honest here — I’ve got nothing against Tom. He seems like a genuinely good guy. But his fanbase? Absolutely disgusting. No respect for you guys, you don’t know sh*t.

Stipe was that man at some point. If you were there, you remember.
Click to expand...
Who is saying this? People on sherdog? I've not seen any comments like this.

Tom is Tom and Stipe is Stipe and yes Stipe was amazingly good and had more HW title defenses that anyone else, plus he's a 100% decent human being .
 
Did any of this actually happen? Just asking bc I've never seen anyone say what you're complaining about, and you failed to cite an actual example
 
The tendency from fans to anoint a guy as "the next big thing in the making" is a tale as old as time.

Tom was the new golden boy with barely a blemish when compared to guys like Stipe or Gane who've both lost to
"The coward quitter scumbag duck former champ that ran away from Tom!"

So it was even more obvious where the hype was coming from: a guy who hadn't lost to Ngannou or Bones yet, and therefore would be the easiest guy to assume is the best hw in the sport.

Even if it required some to be willfully obtuse. Now, he's shown flaws and possible weaknesses and instead of walking the premature praise back a bit, they're doubling down and accusing anyone who disagrees or thinks Tom "took the out" of being a "fat nerd cheeto pussy living in their moms basement. Never trained a day in their life!"

Methinks they doth protest too much, lol. It screams of butthurt and narrative spin to many of us.
 
Don Quixote level tilting at windmills here from TS.
 
Nobody is putting Tom anywhere near the top of any discussion. At least nobody with a brain and functioning set of eyes.

The division is so non-existent that a mediocre guy like that appears to be some kind of saviour. That's how bad it is. He's really just a mid-tier guy, we've seen plenty of times before.

Had some solid wins, I'm sure he'll have a few more. But this guy is nowhere near what people are trying to make him out to be.
 
Doughie99 said:
Who is saying this? People on sherdog? I've not seen any comments like this.

Tom is Tom and Stipe is Stipe and yes Stipe was amazingly good and had more HW title defenses that anyone else, plus he's a 100% decent human being .
Click to expand...
Yes, they're saying it. It's a thinly veiled way to bash Jones some more. Stipe sucked and was just taking a paycheck when he fought Jones. He was just a part time, retired fireman, etc, etc...
 
Natural Order said:
Nobody is putting Tom anywhere near the top of any discussion. At least nobody with a brain and functioning set of eyes.

The division is so non-existent that a mediocre guy like that appears to be some kind of saviour. That's how bad it is. He's really just a mid-tier guy, we've seen plenty of times before.

Had some solid wins, I'm sure he'll have a few more. But this guy is nowhere near what people are trying to make him out to be.
Click to expand...
Exactly. Mma fans are too influenced by recency bias, on top of personal preference bias
 
Not even Aspinall’s biggest backers (I'm probably one of them here) think he's caught Stipe or a number of other HW's in terms of career accomplishments. He needs to win a number of title defenses and look impressive doing it first. Starting with the Gane rematch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lerobshow
Does Francis Ngannou belong to the top 5 HW GOAT?
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
2K
JBJ was here
J

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,070
Messages
58,021,838
Members
175,910
Latest member
fighter55

Share this page

Back
Top