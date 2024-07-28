Dana will learn from this and will deny the next guy he hates regardless of the win streak lolIm sure he hates fighters more than Belal but yeah they did everything they could for this not to happen, and Belal did it ANYWAY
MERITOCRACY FTW
Every champ except a rare few are anti-draws. The UFC simply doesn’t have stars. Leon is no star lol.Because he knows that he is one of the rare anti-draws, a champion destined for co-main defenses.
More like BelooooooolWhen he was asked about Belal’s performance. I legit don’t think there’s a fighter he hates more than Belal loooooool
The Belal era is takin ovaI actually am not sure how the hell they are going to put Belal on cards. I mean you going to do a PPV with Belal Muhammad on top in a title defense? Oh my god.
He'll defend against Shavkat in a main. If he wins that, the 170lb belt will be relegated to a co-main defense spot. You read it here first.I actually am not sure how the hell they are going to put Belal on cards. I mean you going to do a PPV with Belal Muhammad on top in a title defense? Oh my god.
