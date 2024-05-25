I did the rewatch of this fight because of a discussion with a guy in another thread. The writeup took some time, and I think it deserves his own thread (The fight is linked at the bottom of the post). So here we go



So I gave it a rewatch, and fuck, Jon was even dirtier then I remembered. I know what you (A jon Jones fan) are gonna say though -



1. It didn't happen

2. If it did happen it was not that bad.

3. If it did happen, and it was that bad, it is not Jones fault.

4. If it did happen, and it was that bad, and it was Jones fault, it was an accident.



But fuck it - here we go anyways for my own amusement-



The faults I put in here are those where he literally stabbed at Rampage with open fingers, not all the times he just has his hand out with open fingers waving towards rampages face (except at 17.34 because it is so damn blatant and lasts for 5 seconds) - 30+ faults. Hell, I gave up writing them up after 12 faults.

3.37 - Jones blatantly knees Rampage in the nuts

5.54 As soon as Rampage goes forward, Jon sticks his fingers in his face

6.03 Rampage block a kick and Jones immediatly stabs his fingers toward Rampages face to stop his momentum

6.37 Jones stabs his fingers in the air towards Rampages face

7.30 Stabs fingers toward Rampage

9.23 Jon legkicks and stabs at Rampages face at the same time

9.24 Rampage pushes forward - Jon defends by stabbing his fingers in rampages face

10.34 Jones kicks and stabs at rampages face at the same time

10.45 Rampage tries to push forward, Jones defends by stabbing his fingers in rampages face

10.47 Jon keeps distance by stabbing fingers in Rampages face

11.27 Rampage pushes forward. Jon defends by stabbing his fingers in rampages face and clearly hits him in the eye

11.59 Jones kicks and stabs his fingers in rampages face at the same time

12.11

12.14

12.20

12.25

13.05

13.26

15.20

15.56

16.04

17.34 to 17.38

17.44

18.14

18.54

19.04

19.13

19.17

19.20

19.28

22.01 (This one is a little iffy as it is hard to see if Jons fingers are outstretched - I am pretty sure they are though))



Basically any time Rampage tried to move forwards, he was met with fingers to the face. As Rampage said - As soon as you do something good, he pokes your eyes.









Rampage on Jon Jones -

