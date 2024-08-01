The difference between how the UFC treats Umar Nurmagomedov and José Aldo

Ser das Trevas
Umar Nurmagomedov:
- Ranked 10th in the bantamweight rankings
- 5 UFC fights
- No ranked fights
- Faces #2, Cody Sandhagen
Jose Aldo:
- Former featherweight champion
- Ranked 8th
- 21 UFC fights
- Has faced 5 of the 14 possible opponents in the top 15
- Faces #12, Mario Bautista
