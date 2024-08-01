The difference between how the UFC treats Umar Nurmagomedov and José Aldo

Umar Nurmagomedov:
- Ranked 10th in the bantamweight rankings
- 5 UFC fights
- No ranked fights
- Faces #2, Cody Sandhagen

Jose Aldo:
- Former featherweight champion
- Ranked 8th
- 21 UFC fights
- Has faced 5 of the 14 possible opponents in the top 15
- Faces #12, Mario Bautista
 
Umar is a rising contender that everyone has been ducking. He's getting Sandhagen because Sandhagen is willing to fight him. Aldo is an aging veteran getting a prospect on a win streak. These types of matchups are good for division turnover.
 
I think it's got more to do with potential, age and the fact that Sandhagen is actually willing to fight down the rankings to this degree, which is rare in and of itself. Aldo is one of my favorite fighters ever, and I do think the UFC should stop having him fight at elevation and possibly make a few name fights with other veterans like Cruz, but Umar's situation is entirely different than Aldo's.
 
There's a simple explanation, everyone wants to fight Jose Aldo, nobody wants to fight Umar. Umar also has a brighter future whereas Aldo is semi retired. Hope that helps.
 
I think it's got more to do with potential, age and the fact that Sandhagen is actually willing to fight down the rankings to this degree, which is rare in and of itself. Aldo is one of my favorite fighters ever, and I do think the UFC should stop having him fight at elevation and possibly make a few name fights with other veterans like Cruz, but it has Umar's situation entirely different than Aldo's
Plus the fact that Aldo is one of the easiest guys to find fights for, he's a huge name. There is no need to leap frog him over anyone.
 
Jose Aldo is possibly on his last UFC fight and the Brazilian market has been in a state of constant decay for years.

Umar Nurmagomedov is a rising contender that could play a key role in their growth in the the UAE/Saudi Arabia.

It really isn't that complicated - dollars make sense.


I would never compare Jose Aldo and Umar Nurmagomedov... for any reason at any time.
 
