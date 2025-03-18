gatchaman
The problem I have with Canada becoming a 51st state is that I like Vancouver better than San Francisco and Calgary better than Houston and Toronto better than Manhattan and Ottawa better than DC. Plus, USA is too much Hotel California for my liking: You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.
Diagolon would unite coastal liberals and heartland (while still preserving ports in Alaska, Texas, and Florida) conservatives into two separate countries.
Here are some possible maps:
My main objection is the potential bloodshed over changing national boundaries.
