Opinion The Diagolon Thread

The problem I have with Canada becoming a 51st state is that I like Vancouver better than San Francisco and Calgary better than Houston and Toronto better than Manhattan and Ottawa better than DC. Plus, USA is too much Hotel California for my liking: You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.

Diagolon would unite coastal liberals and heartland (while still preserving ports in Alaska, Texas, and Florida) conservatives into two separate countries.

Here are some possible maps:
Diagolon+map.png

images


My main objection is the potential bloodshed over changing national boundaries.
 
I say give every state and province a vote: Canada, USA, Mexico or Independent.
 
We should have 2 more states.

The State of Jefferson

Douglass Commonwealth

Canada is not something I’m interested in.

Greenland should be a territory.
 
 
Is making threads promoting a white supremacist extremist group against forum rules?

Asking for a friend.
 
You need to annex Canada and Mexico so Donald can becum king of CUM.
It is the way

fcm5698674-funny-cum-map-canada-usa-and-mexico-gift--navy-at-swatch.jpg
 
