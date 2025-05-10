The Death of PPVs and the Case for Piracy - A Deep Dive

I don't feel guilty when I don't get a good value proposition. If I didn't watch MMA for free I straight up wouldn't watch it. I'd do anything else with my time. I like the sport, I don't need the sport.
 
Same here. Plus i tend to stream even free cards instead of watching em on TV just for the convenience.

Throw in a hotdog brander and a t-shirt for that $80 and maybe i'll let myself get suckered 1 more time... unless i gotta join some other service to buy the right to buy a PPV.
 
Sage NorthGOAT said:
