The Death of Liberation Day: US Trade Court Rules Trump Overstepped Authority with Global Tariffs

Federal trade court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law

A federal trade court is blocking President Donald Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal trade court on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law.
The ruling from a three-judge panel at the New York-based Court of International Trade came after several lawsuits arguing Trump has exceeded his authority, left U.S. trade policy dependent on his whims and unleashed economic chaos.
The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The Trump administration is expected to appeal.
At least seven lawsuits are challenging the levies, the centerpiece of Trump’s trade policy.
Tariffs must typically be approved by Congress, but Trump says he has the power to act because the country’s trade deficits amount to a national emergency. He imposed tariffs on most of the countries in the world at one point, sending markets reeling.
The plaintiffs argue that the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEPPA) does not authorize the use of tariffs.
Even if it did, they say, the trade deficit does not meet the law’s requirement that an emergency be triggered only by an “unusual and extraordinary threat.” The U.S. has run a trade deficit with the rest of the world for 49 consecutive years.

More winning!

Sorry, I swear, no more new threads from me for a week. Just had to post this one here!
 

A federal court ruled Wednesday that an emergency law does not provide President Trump with unilateral authority to impose tariffs on nearly every country, blocking a series of tariff announcements dating back to February that have rattled financial markets.
The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of International Trade unanimously ruled Congress did not delegate “unbounded” tariff authority to the president in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA), the linchpin of Trump’s legal defense.
“An unlimited delegation of tariff authority would constitute an improper abdication of legislative power to another branch of government,” the court wrote in its unsigned opinion.
“Regardless of whether the court views the President’s actions through the nondelegation doctrine, through the major questions doctrine, or simply with separation of powers in mind, any interpretation of IEEPA that delegates unlimited tariff authority is unconstitutional,” the opinion continued.
“The IEEPA authorizes the president to impose necessary economic sanctions during an emergency to combat an “unusual and extraordinary threat.”
Trump has attempted to invoke the law to impose widespread tariffs by citing trade deficits and the threat posed by international drug cartels.
Wednesday’s ruling blocks Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs and a series of orders dating back as early as Feb. 1, when the president announced he was imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. Many of the tariffs have been adjusted or delayed as stocks fell and Treasury yields rose.
The three-judge panel comprised Judge Timothy Reif, a Trump appointee; Judge Jane Restani, an appointee of former President Reagan; and Judge Gary Katzmann, an appointee of former President Obama.
The decision came in response to two separate lawsuits, part of a broader wave of litigation challenging Trump’s tariffs.
One filed by a group of small businesses specifically focused on Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement, but the other brought by a group of Democratic state attorneys general, led by Oregon, challenged a broader set of tariffs.
Before ruling that the IEEPA does not authorize Trump’s tariffs, the court rejected the administration’s threshold arguments, including that the president’s orders are a political question not subject to the courts’ review.
“This reliance on the political question doctrine is misplaced,” the unanimous panel wrote.
 
Too little too late...the chaos monkey was running rampant with the tariffs and the ones who profited were the insiders... making billions
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
Yawn….another low level court.
Yep, most of the people cheering had no clue this court existed and that there would be a challenge to the tariffs…because it’s broadly understood that Trump can and will tariff who the fuck he wants for any reason.

There’s a reason Rand Paul and the senate was recently trying to pass a law to once again put the legislature on equal footing to the executive in regards to tariffs.

Because Paul(who is a Panican) knows since about the 30’s, it’s pretty much the sole authority of the President.

When was the last time congress got together to discuss tariffs? Never in the modern era because it only became their domain when they want to obstruct the Trump administration

These activist judges are trying to write new law or rescind/reinterpret established law they don’t like to give congress the power to impose or block tariffs that they long ago ceded

And imagine ruling that a RECIPROCAL TARIFF is illegal. Lol. They’re saying if a country charges us 25 percent then our President does not have the authority to also do 25 percent. Humiliating new low for the judiciary in this country.

They have debased themselves to the point where there will be no choice but to disregard them.
 
Kingz said:
Yep, most of the people cheering had no clue this court existed and that there would be a challenge to the tariffs…because it’s broadly understood that Trump can and will tariff who the fuck he wants for any reason.
No it isn't. And the court here is pretty explicit in saying the law the administration cited as granting this authority, does no such thing:

Before Mr. Trump took office, no president had sought to invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 law, to impose tariffs on other nations. The law, which primarily concerns trade embargoes and sanctions, does not even mention tariffs.

Do you guys think we don't know you just make this shit up as you go along?
 
Darkballs said:
No it isn't. And the court here is pretty explicit in saying the law the administration cited as granting this authority, does no such thing:

Before Mr. Trump took office, no president had sought to invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 law, to impose tariffs on other nations. The law, which primarily concerns trade embargoes and sanctions, does not even mention tariffs.

Do you guys think we don't know you just make this shit up as you go along?
It won't stand. Congress has long ago delegated the authority to place tariffs with the Executive Branch.

Congress passed the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Section 232 allows the President to impose tariffs for national security reasons. Hello China.

Congress also passed the Trade Act of 1974. Section 301 of allows the U.S. Trade Representative (under the President’s direction) to impose tariffs in response to unfair trade practices. Hello China, Canada, Europe, etc...

These abuses by the Left of the judiciary is another reason why Americans don't trust Democrats.
 
Whippy McGee said:
It won't stand. Congress has long ago delegated the authority to place tariffs with the Executive Branch.

Congress passed the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Section 232 allows the President to impose tariffs for national security reasons. Hello China.

Congress also passed the Trade Act of 1974. Section 301 of allows the U.S. Trade Representative (under the President’s direction) to impose tariffs in response to unfair trade practices. Hello China, Canada, Europe, etc...

These abuses by the Left of the judiciary is another reason why Americans don't trust Democrats.
Why do you think a Trump appointed judge and a Reagan appointed judge found it unlawful? You're not going to many judges more favorable to trump's cause than that in appeals.
 
fortheo said:
Why do you think a Trump appointed judge and a Reagan appointed judge found it unlawful? You're not going to get many more trump favorable judges than that in the appeals.
Because of the actual law, which I cited.

The Executive Branch absolutely has the right to impose tariffs for unfair trade practices and national security. Saying that is not the case is the judiciary ignoring the law.
 
Darkballs said:
No it isn't. And the court here is pretty explicit in saying the law the administration cited as granting this authority, does no such thing:

Before Mr. Trump took office, no president had sought to invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 law, to impose tariffs on other nations. The law, which primarily concerns trade embargoes and sanctions, does not even mention tariffs.

Do you guys think we don't know you just make this shit up as you go along?
The funny/strange part is that what trump is doing is obviously illegal, really obvious, the only question is are the mechanisms in place to stop him .
 
Whippy McGee said:
Because of the actual law, which I cited.

The Executive Branch absolutely has the right to impose tariffs for unfair trade practices and national security. Saying that is not the case is the judiciary ignoring the law.
The executive branch only has the right to issue tariffs in cases involving national or economic emergencies. Do you really think the reasons trump gave for issuing every single tariff meet the standard of national or economic emergencies? like the tariff on uninhabited islands, or the tariff on Canada because a whopping one percent of fentanyl is trafficked from there. What does a tariff on food have to do with fentanyl anyways?.....You actually think the reasons trump gave for his unilateral tariffs will hold up under scrutiny?

Personally, I find it very unlikely that the trump admin wins this in appeal. He isn't going to get a group of judges more favorable to him than he just had.
 
fortheo said:
The executive branch only has the right to issue tariffs in cases involving national or economic emergencies. Do you really think the reasons trump gave for issuing every single tariff meet the standard of national or economic emergencies? like the tariff on uninhabited islands, or the tariff on Canada because a whopping one percent of fentanyl is trafficked from there. What does a tariff on food have to do with fentanyl anyways?.....You actually think the reasons trump gave for his unilateral tariffs will hold up under scrutiny?

Personally, I find it very unlikely that the trump admin wins this in appeal. He isn't going to get a group of judges more favorable to him than he just had.
That's not true. I cited the laws that have been in place for decades.

Congress passed the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Section 232 allows the President to impose tariffs for national security reasons.

Congress also passed the Trade Act of 1974. Section 301 of allows the U.S. Trade Representative (under the President’s direction) to impose tariffs in response to unfair trade practices.
 
Whippy McGee said:
That not true. I cited the laws that have been in place for decades.

Congress passed the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Section 232 allows the President to impose tariffs for national security reasons.

Congress also passed the Trade Act of 1974. Section 301 of allows the U.S. Trade Representative (under the President’s direction) to impose tariffs in response to unfair trade practices.
You are conflating normal tarrifs with the sweeping unilateral tariffs that trump has issued. The laws you cited apply to normal tarifs. Normal tariffs under the laws you mentioned are specific tariffs on specific countries and on specific products. They're not in play here in this context because trump's tariffs are not specific, neither on country nor on product. Trump's tariffs are more universal. In order to issue such unilateral widespread tariffs trump knew he couldn't do it under the standard laws, so he cited IEEPA in a last ditch effort.

Never before has a president used IEEPA to impose tariffs before, which is why many people knew for months now that this would see court. Again, they desperately clung to the notion that IEEPA might let them issue these crazy tariffs because they knew the normal laws don't allow it.
 
Whippy McGee said:
It won't stand. Congress has long ago delegated the authority to place tariffs with the Executive Branch.
Only in limited circumstances, which trump exceeded. The court addressed this.


Whippy McGee said:
Congress passed the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Section 232 allows the President to impose tariffs for national security reasons. Hello China.
This wasn't even under review by the court nor would it apply to countries that clearly don't pose a national security risk.



Whippy McGee said:
Congress also passed the Trade Act of 1974. Section 301 of allows the U.S. Trade Representative (under the President’s direction) to impose tariffs in response to unfair trade practices. Hello China, Canada, Europe, etc...
Also not cited or argued in this case.


Whippy McGee said:
These abuses by the Left of the judiciary is another reason why Americans don't trust Democrats.
Just like you can't refer to female breasts as "pecs," you can't just claim every decision you don't like is an abuse. The court was very clear that the actual law the administration cited, never even mentions tariffs.

So to recap, you cited two cases the court wasn't even presented with and that the trump administration never used as justification for these tariffs. Do you see what we mean by making this up as you go along?
 
