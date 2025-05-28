Yep, most of the people cheering had no clue this court existed and that there would be a challenge to the tariffs…because it’s broadly understood that Trump can and will tariff who the fuck he wants for any reason.There’s a reason Rand Paul and the senate was recently trying to pass a law to once again put the legislature on equal footing to the executive in regards to tariffs.Because Paul(who is a Panican) knows since about the 30’s, it’s pretty much the sole authority of the President.When was the last time congress got together to discuss tariffs? Never in the modern era because it only became their domain when they want to obstruct the Trump administrationThese activist judges are trying to write new law or rescind/reinterpret established law they don’t like to give congress the power to impose or block tariffs that they long ago cededAnd imagine ruling that a RECIPROCAL TARIFF is illegal. Lol. They’re saying if a country charges us 25 percent then our President does not have the authority to also do 25 percent. Humiliating new low for the judiciary in this country.They have debased themselves to the point where there will be no choice but to disregard them.