I think console gaming is probably more relatively affordable than it ever has been. Not sure about PC gaming.
It's doubtful that will remain true if Trump persists with his tariff plans. Nintendo is almost certainly only honoring its originally declared MSRP of $449 for the Switch 2 in the USA because of the massive backlash it received, and because their margins allow it, since it's 5-year-old hardware, and not even impressive for hardware from that gen, so they were already being absurdly greedy. Meanwhile, Sony has already increased the price of the PS5 due to tariffs in Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa
.
Did you hear the lady at Cooler Master at the beginning of the video explain how hard all the compounding tariffs hit them? A $100 case gets taxed automatically due to the country of import at 20% on the whole cost, plus an additional 20% for the 50% of its that is aluminum, and then finally a whopping 125% on the remaining 50% of materials in the case. That means the $100 case suddenly costs them $195 to bring in. FFS, it's madness.
Consoles won't be exempt from all that. A PS5 is just metal, mostly aluminum, and then other materials like plastic, LEDs, silicon-based semiconductors & circuits. And the country being hit hardest by tariffs is China where the majority of consoles by Sony and Microsoft are built. We're talking about an increase to the base pricing of anywhere from 30% to 145%. It's unclear.
Of course this is all theoretical at this point because Trump just announced last night that China's tariffs would come down substantially, and he already paused the other tariffs for 90 days, so it isn't clear what the hell is happening. We're in a "Buckle up, Buckaroo!" situation.