On November 13, 2016, a legend was born as Conor became champ champ.
Still a young man and an aspiring fighter (4 years before he would make his UFC debut) Illia Topuria looked up to Mcgregor, then still a nobody, decides to send Mcgregor a message.
He told the champ…
“I’m gonna be you someday”
Beyond his wildest dreams… the champ responsed to the young man, who was still nobody at this point…
“fair play, son”
And the rest…. is history!
