Media The day when Conor Mcgregor inspired and motivated a young and unknown Illia topuria

K

koa pomaikai

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
807
Reaction score
1,864
On November 13, 2016, a legend was born as Conor became champ champ.

Still a young man and an aspiring fighter (4 years before he would make his UFC debut) Illia Topuria looked up to Mcgregor, then still a nobody, decides to send Mcgregor a message.

He told the champ…

“I’m gonna be you someday”

Beyond his wildest dreams… the champ responsed to the young man, who was still nobody at this point…

“fair play, son”

And the rest…. is history!



1751523853417.jpeg

1751523717190.jpeg

1751523749480.jpeg
 
You can tell Ilia took a lot of inspiration from Conor’s tattoos. Never meet your hero’s because Conor is trash lol
 
Then OP, still young, still a nobody, made, while still being a nobody, some more nonsensical posts while he was young (and a nobody)
 
On October 7, 2018, he tap like chicken
connor-mcgregor-khabib.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media Illia Topuria looks past Charles and (boring) Islam, looking for mega money fight with Paddy
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Aurelian
Aurelian
K
Media Shaq don’t know who Charles and Illia are, he’s a Mcgregor/jones guy
2
Replies
38
Views
650
El Fernas
El Fernas
K
Does Illia Topuria have the potential to surpass Mcgregor in popularity?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
564
pamirec
pamirec
Kowboy On Sherdog
Conor McGregor Congratulates Ilia Topuria After UFC 317 Win
Replies
15
Views
314
dogsdonutsdragons
D
Kowboy On Sherdog
Ilia Topuria Mocks Conor McGregor’s Recent Nightclub Altercation
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Prince Nephilim
Prince Nephilim

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,183
Messages
57,514,441
Members
175,736
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top