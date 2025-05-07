Has anyone ever ventured down the rabbit hole? If so, what are your thoughts on it?For me, it started off as camping talk. Friends were all curious as to what it was about. I was the only one with the know how to pull it off, so I dove in one day.It was terrifying.When I first ventured into the net back in the mid 90s, sex was the first thing I typed. I was a teenager. What else is there!?The dark web however is this endless well of depravity so vile, that it would make the most hardened people spew. It is not easy to navigate and you will need some form of crypto currency to bypass some sites, if you even dare to.Im not gonna get into details the depths of what I found, but after a little over an hour of venturing, I shut it down and never went back. Never will. It was insane and im utterly shocked that it flourishes without intervention. Although I suppose theres little that can be done about it tbh.