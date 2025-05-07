The Dark Web

Ezekiel 25:17

Has anyone ever ventured down the rabbit hole? If so, what are your thoughts on it?

For me, it started off as camping talk. Friends were all curious as to what it was about. I was the only one with the know how to pull it off, so I dove in one day.

It was terrifying.

When I first ventured into the net back in the mid 90s, sex was the first thing I typed. I was a teenager. What else is there!?

The dark web however is this endless well of depravity so vile, that it would make the most hardened people spew. It is not easy to navigate and you will need some form of crypto currency to bypass some sites, if you even dare to.

Im not gonna get into details the depths of what I found, but after a little over an hour of venturing, I shut it down and never went back. Never will. It was insane and im utterly shocked that it flourishes without intervention. Although I suppose theres little that can be done about it tbh.

deep-web-versus-dark-web.jpg
 
Nope. I've heard it is one of the most loathsome, seedy underbellies of the world. I have a couple of credit card/identification monitoring services and they've told me my SS#, phone number(an old one) and email address have been found on the dark web. But hey, those things are on the non-dark web as well.
 
I tend to avoid places, real or online, that could land me on some unsavory database. Got a good enough imagination.
 
There are enough disgusting things to be found on the regular one. No need to dive any further for me.
 
It’s so fucking hard to get a decent, cheap contractor I had to download the TOR browser.
 
I’d be afraid that simply trying to access it would somehow trigger my ISP notifying the Law Society of Alberta and get me disbarred for “conduct unbecoming a lawyer” and “bringing the profession into disrepute” or something like that.
 
There's no real reason to and it's slow as shit.

There are legit uses for it, not perv/guns/drugs, but I don't have a need for it.

That said, you can download Tor, connect and go to the duckduckgo onion if you want to do it for some reason. You won't end up on any lists. A bunch of news sites have onion addresses too.
 
I use the Sherdog plat forum.
Its pretty much like the dark and black web
 
Ezekiel 25:17 said:
Im not gonna get into details the depths of what I found, but after a little over an hour of venturing, I shut it down and never went back.
I'm guessing exactly what you went looking for
Ezekiel 25:17 said:
I was the only one with the know how to pull it off, so I dove in one day.
Download a free and publicly available browser?
 
Yes. Without going into specifics I used to have to go on for a previous job involving cybersecurity.

Think of it like what the internet used to be like before Google, but a creepy version of it.

I mostly stayed in the cybersecurity relevant side of it like ransomware investigations. Most people know ransomware as being when a company's data is held hostage and encrypted until payment is given, which is true. But most people don't know the 2nd side of it - if the hacked company doesn't pay (which believe it or not, paying is usually the easiest response), the data is posted on DW sites for sale to the highest bidder, or leaked to the masses for free.

There are some benefits to the DW. An example is if you live in a country like North Korea, it allows you to actually connect and communicate in ways that government wouldn't let you normally. Another example is whistleblowing (i.e. wikileaks) - but whether or not that is positive likely depends on your political affiliation.

My advice- stay far away from the DW.
 
I've never looked Into it but one of the boys uses it a lot for drugs. Seems pretty convenient from what he said. They even hold payment in escrow until you confirm receipt of goods.
 
