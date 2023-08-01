Goals & Gains The Dark Knight(Templar)Returns.

Well, I'm back. Just.

After eight months of Chemotherapy, major surgery and recovery, I've finally been given the green light to start training again. Lightly. Very lightly. Over the last eight months, I've lost at least twenty pounds. Any muscle mass I had managed to build up has long since atrophied. To the point where I can just barely bench an empty Olympic barbell(20kg). For a single rep:(

It's going to take a long ass time before I can even see Strong on the horizon. But at least I'm back in the game. If the price of being able to train safely is using weights I wouldn't even have considered to be a warm-up last year, I'll gladly pay it.

Wish me luck, Brothers of the Iron!:)

Block 1

Day 1/Week 1

Hex Press

3 X 8 X 8kg

Leg Press:

3 X 10 X 25kg

Leg X:

3 X 10 X 20kg

One-Handed Pull-Down:

3 X 10 X 11kg

Rope Push Downs:

3 X 10 X 16kg

Cable Curls:

3 X 10 X 9kg

Machine Rows:

3 X 10 X 23kg
 
Week 1/Day 2

Hex Press:

3 X 10 X 8kg

Leg X:

3 X 10 X 22kg

Leg Press:

3 X 10 X 25kg

Machine Rows:

3 X 10 X 25kg

Rope Push-Downs:

3 X 10 X 18kg

Cable Curls:

3 X 10 X 11kg

One-Handed Pulldowns:

3 X 10 X 14kg
 
Week 2/Day 3

Hex Press:

3 X 6 X 10kg

Romanian Deadlifts:

3 X 10 X 20kg

Push-Downs:

3 X 10 X 21kg

Cable Curls:

3 X 10 X 14kg

One-Arm Pull-Downs:

3 X 10 X 16kg

Machine Rows:

3 X 10 X 27kg

Leg Press:

3 X 10 X 35kg

Leg X:

3 X 10 X 24kg
 
Week 2/Day 4

Hex Press:

3 X 8 X 10kg

Leg Press:

3 X 10 X 45kg

Leg X:

3 X 10 X 27kg

One-Arm Pull-Downs:

3 X 10 X 17.5kg

Romanian Deadlifts:

3 X 10 X 22.5kg

Machine Rows:

3 X 10 X 29kg

Rope Push-Downs:

3 X 10 X 22.5kg

Cable Curls:

3 X 10 X 22kg

 
Week 2/Day 5

Hex Press:

2 X 10 X 10kg

Leg Press:

2 X 10 X 55kg

Leg X:

2 X 10 X 32kg

Romanian Deadlifts:

2 X 10 X 25kg

One-Arm Pull-Downs:

2 X 10 X 17.5kg

Smith Machine Bench Press:

2 X 10 X 11kg
 
Week 3/Day 6

Hex Press:

3 X 6 X 12kg

Romanian Deadlifts:

3 X 6 X27kg

One-Arm Pull-Downs:

3 X 10 X 20kg

Rope Push-Downs:

3 X 10 X 23kg

Dumbbell Curls:

3 X 8 X 8kg

Machine Rows:

3 X 10 X 32kg

Leg X:

3 X 10 X 34kg

Leg Press:

3 X 10 X 65kg

 
Week 3/Day 7

Smith Machine Bench Press:

3 X 6 X 21kg

Rope Push-Downs:

3 X 10 X 25kg

Leg X

3 X 10 X 36kg

Leg Press:

3 X 10 X 75kg

One-Arm Pulldowns:

3 X 8 X 25kg

Romanian Deadlifts:

3 X 8 X 25kg

Dumbbell Curls:

3 X 10 X 8kg

Chest Supported Dumbbell Rows:

3 X 8 X 10kg
 
Week 4/Day 9

Smith Machine Bench Press:

3 X 6 X 26kg

Leg Press:

3 X 8 X 85kg

Leg X:

3 X 8 X 38kg

Push-Downs:

3 X 10 X 36kg

One-Arm Pull-Downs:

3 X 6 X 26kg

Romanian Deadlifts:

3 X 5 X 40kg

Seated Rows:

3 X 10 X 20kg

Dumbbell Curls:

3 X 6 X 12kg



 
