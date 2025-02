Pequeño Corey said: Here’s what I got so far:



-Nightmarish health problem

-Broken Hand

-Ramadan

-Bad weight cut

Break your hand and type a lengthy post with it afterwards.No excuses...In all seriousness though, there is a very thin line between excuses and reasons.So it's fair - from a fan perspective - to criticize some of these guys but fighting isn't typing.Very hard to do with a legit injury.I always give these guys benefit of doubt - at least until the truth is revealed.