The more ridiculous stuff happens when the weight cut happens. Bloom is constantly in the sauna and taking drugs to help him cut weight and is pushed to the brink that he can't even stand on his own. No trainer or commission would allow this in modern times.



The trainer even drains his blood in front of the commission and they're only a little bit concerned.



The trainer only focuses on the weight cut and there's almost no actual boxing training. Nobody is concerned if Bloom's character actually has the ability to fight the champion regardless of the weight.



There's another fighter in the camp who takes too many drugs to cut weight and it's heavily implied that he dies and the Trainer makes Bloom's character bury the body. So a fighter just disappears right before a big fight event and nobody looks into it?



The most ridiculous thing is when Bloom fails to make weight by a few ounces at the weigh in and they threaten to cancel the fight. More likely in the scenario they'd go ahead and it just won't be a title fight and the fighter might get a purse cut. But in this movie, Bloom cuts two of his own fingers off without being seen somehow in front of a crowd of officials and members of the press. He makes weight with two bloody stumps, has the fight, and actually wins.



So an old over the hill retired fighter comes back after how many years out of the ring to fight the champion, as a last minute replacement, has to cut 32 lbs in a week, nearly kills himself in the process, cuts off two of his fingers, and still wins the fight. That champion must've sucked lol