Have you guys seen the Cut with Orlando Bloom? Am I the only one thinking it's stupid?
This has got to be one of the weirdest, the most unbelievably over the top boxing movies I've ever seen.
Orlando Bloom plays an old retired boxer who never quite made it to the top when he was active. He gets a call to be a late replacement in a title fight but has to cut 32lbs a week before the fight.
Most of the movie is him trying to make the drastic weight cut but having a hard time doing do. He ends up hiring a hardass trainer who will do anything to get it done and it ends up being kind of like Whiplash but with boxers with some Machinist-esque mind fuckery where you're not sure how much of it is real and isn't. Except it's not as good as either of those movies and some of it is so over the top it just gets ridiculous. And the movie takes itself super seriously which makes it more funny. I get what the director was trying to do but it doesn't work.
As someone who watches boxing and fighting, has competed and cut weight, this movie makes no sense. This movie was obviously made for people who never watch boxing.
To top it off, this boxing movie barely has any actual boxing.
To start off, there's a scene where a teenage douchbag acts like a giant cunt to an Bloom's character, old retired boxer turned trainer. I don't know if the writer has ever met boxing trainers or sports coaches in general, but they don't take shit. An old retired fighter would beat the shit out of a disrespectful kid especially to the regard he was being disrespectful in the movie.
Throughout the movie Bloom's character is being disrespected and he just takes it. I don't know many boxers at that level who would just take treatment like that. But maybe this is splitting hairs.
The more ridiculous stuff happens when the weight cut happens. Bloom is constantly in the sauna and taking drugs to help him cut weight and is pushed to the brink that he can't even stand on his own. No trainer or commission would allow this in modern times.
The trainer even drains his blood in front of the commission and they're only a little bit concerned.
The trainer only focuses on the weight cut and there's almost no actual boxing training. Nobody is concerned if Bloom's character actually has the ability to fight the champion regardless of the weight.
There's another fighter in the camp who takes too many drugs to cut weight and it's heavily implied that he dies and the Trainer makes Bloom's character bury the body. So a fighter just disappears right before a big fight event and nobody looks into it?
The most ridiculous thing is when Bloom fails to make weight by a few ounces at the weigh in and they threaten to cancel the fight. More likely in the scenario they'd go ahead and it just won't be a title fight and the fighter might get a purse cut. But in this movie, Bloom cuts two of his own fingers off without being seen somehow in front of a crowd of officials and members of the press. He makes weight with two bloody stumps, has the fight, and actually wins.
So an old over the hill retired fighter comes back after how many years out of the ring to fight the champion, as a last minute replacement, has to cut 32 lbs in a week, nearly kills himself in the process, cuts off two of his fingers, and still wins the fight. That champion must've sucked lol
