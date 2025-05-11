The current state of welterweight

The current state of the welterweight division is abysmal. Having Belal as champion was bad enough, but losing the title to this guy is downright absurd. Over the past two years he’s managed to split against an unkown can in Hafez and journeyman Holland, hardly elite performances to put it mildly. Imagine what an easy night it would be for guys like Shavkat, Garry, Buckley etc. hell even Wonderboy and MVP would handle him. At this point we’ll see the lightweight champion move up and dismantle him in his first defence, which only underscores how pathetic this division has become.