The current state of welterweight

The current state of the welterweight division is abysmal. Having Belal as champion was bad enough, but losing the title to this guy is downright absurd. Over the past two years he’s managed to split against an unkown can in Hafez and journeyman Holland, hardly elite performances to put it mildly. Imagine what an easy night it would be for guys like Shavkat, Garry, Buckley etc. hell even Wonderboy and MVP would handle him. At this point we’ll see the lightweight champion move up and dismantle him in his first defence, which only underscores how pathetic this division has become.
 
Well that all may be true but he whooped Belal’s ass.
 
The current state of the welterweight division is abysmal. Having Belal as champion was bad enough, but losing the title to this guy is downright absurd. Over the past two years he’s managed to split against an unkown can in Hafez and journeyman Holland, hardly elite performances to put it mildly. Imagine what an easy night it would be for guys like Shavkat, Garry, Buckley etc. hell even Wonderboy and MVP would handle him. At this point we’ll see the lightweight champion move up and dismantle him in his first defence, which only underscores how pathetic this division has become.
So having Belal as champ was better than JDM who fights to finish every single time he is out there?

Also the guy is on an 18 fight win streak, always in barn burners and whether you want to admit it or not is a very well rounded fighter, I am not sure the likes of Shavkat, Garry or Buckley can beat him tbh and 50yr old Wonderboy and MVP??? LOL they would get fucking starched.

Absolute clown post honestly.
 
