The Curious Case of Tsaryukyan

The whole Arman thing is pretty interesting right now.



On one hand he is, and has been the clear number one contender in the LW division. Whether you think he won or not, the records show that he beat Charles, and probably should have fought for the vacant LW belt against Topuria (or gotten a second chance against Islam, if he was still champ).



On the other hand, he fucked over the UFC by pulling out last minute. At least that's how it's perceived.



This is one of those "UFC is clearly holding a grudge...what can Arman do to get back in their good graces" scenarios.



What can he do to right the wrong?



Who is he fighting next?



He's upset about Paddy (presumably) getting the next shot and I don't blame him, but I also don't blame the UFC. Paddy is deserving at this point, and it is a business to make money.