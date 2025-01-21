The CSAC have released the fight night weigh-in results for 311

It said Islam weighed 178.Moicano weighed 180 and Islam weighed 170 but I thought Islam was a weight bully?
Jiri is only 208 in the cage? Bro should cut to 185 imo
RDR is simply not a mw either, guy is literally taller and bigger than jiri, even on fight nightlmao Kevin Holland 190 vs RDR 212. That's a 22lb gap, Holland is simply not a MW
Almeida losing 3lbs randomly is pretty funny
And Islam being smaller than Moicano is a big blow to the weight bully narrative for both him and Khabib
He was planning to after the 2nd Pereira loss. However, it's evident only Pereira has his name at LHW, why mess with success?
Well I don’t think he beats Ankalaev either, Jan could also take Jiri out if he returns to form as well
They aren't the same though. If Moicano was in better shape, he wouldn't be anywhere near 180. More like 170 at best.Islam cut 24lbs and Moicano cut 27lbs they're both cutting enormous amounts for LW.