The CSAC have released the fight night weigh-in results for 311

erRRpjP.png


Jiri cutting less than 4 lbs is hardcore.
 
lmao Kevin Holland 190 vs RDR 212. That's a 22lb gap, Holland is simply not a MW

Almeida losing 3lbs randomly is pretty funny

And Islam being smaller than Moicano is a big blow to the weight bully narrative for both him and Khabib
 
Almeida lost weight? Also, I'm guessing 17% is about the limit for making weight? There's several that hit that cap.
 
California has a 15% maximum rehydration clause right? Seems like the average fighter maximizes their cut by around 15%
 
Bantamweight has always had giant weight cutters. Even Urijah and Dom were liked 155-160 as well and that was 15 years ago.
 
lmao Kevin Holland 190 vs RDR 212. That's a 22lb gap, Holland is simply not a MW

Almeida losing 3lbs randomly is pretty funny

And Islam being smaller than Moicano is a big blow to the weight bully narrative for both him and Khabib
RDR is simply not a mw either, guy is literally taller and bigger than jiri, even on fight night

Definitely the biggest weight bully since Pereira, funny how those two are almost the exact same size
 
He was planning to after the 2nd Pereira loss. However, it's evident only Pereira has his name at LHW, why mess with success?
Well I don’t think he beats Ankalaev either, Jan could also take Jiri out if he returns to form as well
 
Well I don’t think he beats Ankalaev either, Jan could also take Jiri out if he returns to form as well
Jan's is in his 40s now, I don't see him as a threat for any of the top guys. Ankalaev spends most of his fights doing basic level kickboxing, still haven't seen proof of this mythical grappler who somehow has literally 0 subs on his record. We'll see when he fights Alex.

Khamzat would be a bigger threat for Jiri at 185.
 
It's about time this info is released officially. I've been wanting this for years. hopefully this becomes a regular thing no matter what state the fights happen in
 
