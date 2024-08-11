TheMaster
Take The Road To Reality
@red
May 25, 2002
Why do they insist on doing these unnecessary remakes?
This is an epic cult film that epitomizes the 90's, amazing soundtrack and Brandon Lee's last role, where he in a sense became the Crow
The lead actor has already complained that they changed the ending "to make a sequel possible"
Never saw any of the other Crow 'sequel's and won't be watching this one
