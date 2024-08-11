Movies The Crow Remake - Why??

Why do they insist on doing these unnecessary remakes?
This is an epic cult film that epitomizes the 90's, amazing soundtrack and Brandon Lee's last role, where he in a sense became the Crow



The lead actor has already complained that they changed the ending "to make a sequel possible"



Never saw any of the other Crow 'sequel's and won't be watching this one
 
Because the movie industry is run by accountants and their literally guaranteed a financial return on their investment.
 
