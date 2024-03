Hyperglide said: Isn't it Bill Skarsgard in the title role? Not seen much of his work but he seems like a fine actor. Hard to fill Lee's shoes though especially after he got gunned down on set. Click to expand...

Rupert Sanders directing as well, granted its not perfect but I felt his version of Ghost in the Shell was certainly very well made with a lot of visual flare to it, seems like a good choice for the material. My main worry is whether the script will be any good or not.That said I prefer the film not to be trying to ride on the coat tails of the original adaptation, thats something which is never going to be recaptured so best go for a new style.Even if you hate this though one big positive is that its probably the reason we are seeing Lee version of The Crow coming out on UHD in the near future.