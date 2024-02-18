The COVID-era champions (Usman, Adesanya, Volkanovski, etc) have all fallen

The past year or so, it has felt like a changing of the guard. Much like when the Strikeforce fighters were picking off UFC vets or in 2015 when Cain, Ronda, Weidman, and Aldo all lost their belts. The COVID-era is pretty much over and the new guard has taken its place.

Israel Adesanya - Lost to Strickland. Was champion during the entire pandemic. 2019 through to 2023. Has the biggest chance of regaining the title from this list IMO.

Alexander Volkanovski - Lost to Makhachev/Topuria. Had taken the title from Max Holloway before the pandemic and recently has been KO'd twice.

Kamaru Usman - Took the title from Woodley in early 2019. Was champion for the entire pandemic until he ran into Leon Edwards again.

Jan Blachowicz - Beat Dominick Reyes in a stunning upset during the height of the pandemic. Lost title to Glover Teixeira, went to a draw with Ankalaev, and lost to Alex Pereira.

Charles Oliveira - Became champion when the crowds came back. However, I do somewhat associate him with the COVID-era due to him being very dominant during that time and being on the first card without a crowd against Kevin Lee in March 2020.

Francis Ngannou - Hasn't lost in MMA but left the UFC.

The significance of this is that these fighters all introduced a lot of new fans to the sport, especially in a world where there was barely any sports at all. MMA has turned a new chapter.
 
Volk is 35+. No one has ever won or defended a belt at 155 and under at his age.

Adesanya's fight mileage is ridiculous over two sports.

Usman was a good champion who was literally on his last legs health wise with knee issues.

Jan was a transitional champion.

Francis is a boxer now.
 
Certainly one of those bittersweet moments that keep us glued to the sport.

Very good point about Jan Blachowicz btw. I hardly remember he was champion anymore.
 
Don't forget Khabib retiring in that era just as he reached his prime at age 31.
 
All the super stars that sell PPVs are gone at the moment. Let’s see if the new ones can develope to crowd favorites.
Yeah, MMA constantly evolves.

Remember when guys like Rampage, Belfort, Machida, Evans, Shogun, etc were aging out of the sport and everyone was worried that nobody came to replace them? That's because nobody can.

The next crop of guys came in with their own schtick and we began getting attached to them just as we did the previous generation. Change doesn't always have to be bad.
 
there is only one superstar currently on the roster & dount any will reach his drawing and selling power ever.

Pereira has became a crowd favorite over the pass year, Makhachev is crowd favorite outside the US.
O'Malley I'm still on the fence. The rest of the champions are just too bland.
 
Sorry to tell you this news, but he is only a crowd favorite in countries with muslim majority, like middle East. That’s not the same as outside of US.
 
still hating huh? Never change man.
 
