The COVID-era champions (Usman, Adesanya, Volkanovski, etc) have all fallen

The past year or so, it has felt like a changing of the guard. Much like when the Strikeforce fighters were picking off UFC vets or in 2015 when Cain, Ronda, Weidman, and Aldo all lost their belts. The COVID-era is pretty much over and the new guard has taken its place.



Israel Adesanya - Lost to Strickland. Was champion during the entire pandemic. 2019 through to 2023. Has the biggest chance of regaining the title from this list IMO.



Alexander Volkanovski - Lost to Makhachev/Topuria. Had taken the title from Max Holloway before the pandemic and recently has been KO'd twice.



Kamaru Usman - Took the title from Woodley in early 2019. Was champion for the entire pandemic until he ran into Leon Edwards again.



Jan Blachowicz - Beat Dominick Reyes in a stunning upset during the height of the pandemic. Lost title to Glover Teixeira, went to a draw with Ankalaev, and lost to Alex Pereira.



Charles Oliveira - Became champion when the crowds came back. However, I do somewhat associate him with the COVID-era due to him being very dominant during that time and being on the first card without a crowd against Kevin Lee in March 2020.



Francis Ngannou - Hasn't lost in MMA but left the UFC.



The significance of this is that these fighters all introduced a lot of new fans to the sport, especially in a world where there was barely any sports at all. MMA has turned a new chapter.