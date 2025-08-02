wwkirk
For the longest time, I had heard that public radio and TV only derived only a small percentage of their revenue from gov't. My thought about this development is that because elected Republicans had been so timid for so long, public media lost their fear of them. They begin to think they no longer had to keep both sides satisfied, and allowed full rein to their lefward partisanship.
Oh well, straight from one of the horses' mouths.
Corporation for Public Broadcasting says it's shutting down
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the conduit for federal funds to NPR and PBS, announced on Friday that it is beginning to wind down its operations given President Trump has signed a law clawing back $1.1 billion in funding for public broadcasting through fiscal year 2027.
The announcement follows a largely party-line vote last month that approved the cuts to public broadcasting as part of a $9 billion rescissions package requested by the White House that also included cuts to foreign aid. While public media officials had held a glimmer of hope that lawmakers would restore some of the money for the following budget year, the Senate Appropriations Committee declined to do that on Thursday.
"Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations," CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement. "CPB remains committed to fulfilling responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care."