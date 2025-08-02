It's an entitlement issue. Since they don't care about the substance of a thing (or the effects), any issue is essentially boiled down to how it is used. The Epstein shit is a good example of this, but it's a ubiquitous problem. With NPR, PBS, etc, it's seen as something being used against them, and that's as deep as the thought goes. Everything else bends around that partisan political/social need. Either we're using *insert thing* or they are. And when public broadcasting reports in a way that doesn't praise them, it gets characterized as "biased" because they are entitled to that praise regardless of action or effect. Reality is that Trump, the entire GOP, and all of reactionary America exist as fundamentally negative/antagonistic in relationship to everyone else. But they are owed "unbiased" reporting that doesn't illustrate the "negative" reality. Heads, it's a tie, tails, we win type thinking.