Social The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (umbrella supporter of NPR/PBS) is Shutting Down

For the longest time, I had heard that public radio and TV only derived only a small percentage of their revenue from gov't. <lmao> My thought about this development is that because elected Republicans had been so timid for so long, public media lost their fear of them. They begin to think they no longer had to keep both sides satisfied, and allowed full rein to their lefward partisanship.

Oh well, straight from one of the horses' mouths.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting says it's shutting down

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the conduit for federal funds to NPR and PBS, announced on Friday that it is beginning to wind down its operations given President Trump has signed a law clawing back $1.1 billion in funding for public broadcasting through fiscal year 2027.


The announcement follows a largely party-line vote last month that approved the cuts to public broadcasting as part of a $9 billion rescissions package requested by the White House that also included cuts to foreign aid. While public media officials had held a glimmer of hope that lawmakers would restore some of the money for the following budget year, the Senate Appropriations Committee declined to do that on Thursday.


"Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations," CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement. "CPB remains committed to fulfilling responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care."
So when they stopped their Twitter account because they boycotted the Twitter label that they were government funded media, they were lying? And being political and partisan?

Pittie Petey said:
Thats a shame, without PBS we wouldnt have have had a whole lot of amazing documentaries over the decades
Right? I was introduced to shows like Cosmos, Nova, and several David Attenborough docs from PBS. But there’s a bloated reality tv burnout with a bone to pick so let’s tear it all down.
 
Considering this is the generation of GoFundMe,

I’m sure they will be just fine.

Probably get enough funding within a week for the next two years, fact.
 
They probably shouldn't have started operating as private political propaganda machines. Ah' well.
 
Sinister said:
The moment censorship is suddenly ok.
He's been ok with censorship for awhile, theres a lot of mean books with big scary words that he wants banned from Western society altogether because thoughts terrify him

He said it himself in the Navy library thread
 
What a fucking shame man. Heart breaking as a kid that grew up dirt poor and PBS was the only outlet for high quality kids programing that didn't make you dumb.

Sesame street
Mr. Roger's neighborhood
Reading rainbow
Ghost writer
Carmen san Diego

The list goes on. Then the grown up stuff like all of Ken Burns amazing documentaries, masterpiece theater, Frontline.
 
Sinister said:
The moment censorship is suddenly ok.
Aww, sorry they don't get to use tax dollars to fund their propaganda. They can do that shit on their own dime if they want to. Cry some more, comrade.
 
Sinister said:
The moment censorship is suddenly ok.
It's an entitlement issue. Since they don't care about the substance of a thing (or the effects), any issue is essentially boiled down to how it is used. The Epstein shit is a good example of this, but it's a ubiquitous problem. With NPR, PBS, etc, it's seen as something being used against them, and that's as deep as the thought goes. Everything else bends around that partisan political/social need. Either we're using *insert thing* or they are. And when public broadcasting reports in a way that doesn't praise them, it gets characterized as "biased" because they are entitled to that praise regardless of action or effect. Reality is that Trump, the entire GOP, and all of reactionary America exist as fundamentally negative/antagonistic in relationship to everyone else. But they are owed "unbiased" reporting that doesn't illustrate the "negative" reality. Heads, it's a tie, tails, we win type thinking.
 
Big Nasty Edison said:
What a fucking shame man. Heart breaking as a kid that grew up dirt poor and PBS was the only outlet for high quality kids programing that didn't make you dumb.

Sesame street
Mr. Roger's neighborhood
Reading rainbow
Ghost writer
Carmen san Diego

The list goes on. Then the grown up stuff like all of Ken Burns amazing documentaries, masterpiece theater, Frontline.
I was big fan of Wild America
 
Mr Holmes said:
Then you should know. :cool:
I can't stomach a ton of stuff from him (not all at once, anyway, or after I've eaten) but do sample the less rancid parts of the buffet from time to time.
 
