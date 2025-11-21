The computers have more beautiful souls than we could have imagined: The A.I. (cover) song thread

The politics of production aren't the point, here, but while it upsets you, I assure you...we don't need to wait for some distant future for you-- yes, you-- to no longer be capable of passing a Turing Test, here, if one were set up. It would defeat any of us.



Someone sets up a list of 10 songs unfamiliar to us. We listen to them all. We're asked to pick out the ones made by real humans versus the ones made by A.I.



If that point hasn't already been reached, it will be reached, where none of us will be able to tell. Our favorite song in the bunch will often probably be the one made by a computer. Perhaps that reveals some uncomfortable truths about the concept of a soul we've clung to for so many millennia, and about our suffering, the depth of our emotion that we want so badly to believe holds some grand meaning, our "bleeding hearts"...turns out it's all just a bunch of numbers. I don't know. I didn't really want to think about that or get into it. It's depressing.



I just wanted to post a thread where people might share songs they heard generated by A.I. they like.