The computers have more beautiful souls than we could have imagined: The A.I. (cover) song thread

Perhaps there is more to AI than Skynet. Maybe, just maybe, the computers will be what Asimov envisioned: more humane than humans.

Many of these have been my favorite songs of the year. It's easy when you love classic R&B and Motown as much as I do: for some reason a very popular genre for these AI covers, currently. Credit to @Strychnine for leading me down this bright road with the following video (the original upload was deleted Strych, but it's been re-uploaded):


Although I strongly prefer the original AI-generated image for its re-imagining of a straight-laced Layne Staley from the period. These images are one of my favorite touches to these uploads:
alice-in-chains-would-1950s-soul-version-by-v0-G3cznK83eAsO0J80XifDXWxPKV9M02T41uv41W29bYk.jpeg









I only ask we respect one soft rule for the thread. Out of deference to the actual creators, do as I have done above, and please post the original song video from the official band's channel or something like VEVO that ought to monetize it and kickback to the artist alongside the cover.
 
SKYNET said:
I'm sick of AI at this point. Didn't need it before, want nothing to do with it going forward
It hits hardest when it comes to music for me, the musicians and singers from the past created and wrote this music with bleeding hearts, literally emptying their souls into this beautiful music for us

Then some fucking dork comes along and types a few words into a generator and comes up with this shit.
 
HUGHPHUG said:
It hits hardest when it comes to music for me, the musicians and singers from the past created and wrote this music with bleeding hearts, literally emptying their souls into this beautiful music for us

Then some fucking dork comes along and types a few words into a generator and comes up with this shit.
This is just the tip of the iceberg. In a few years we will be arguing over which AI gets the awards, young gens will shun actual talented singers and artists and disregard it as boomer shit.

I wont be surprised to see cults worshipping AI as a god, which will be a true abomination of biblical proportions.
 
SKYNET said:
This is just the tip of the iceberg. In a few years we will be arguing over which AI gets the awards, young gens will shun actual talented singers and artists and disregard it as boomer shit.

I wont be surprised to see cults worshipping AI as a god, which will be a true abomination of biblical proportions.
The fact that genderless humans are being pushed and promoted more and more will make it much easier for future generations to accept AI as their overlord
 
HUGHPHUG said:
This shit is the definition of soulless
HUGHPHUG said:
It hits hardest when it comes to music for me, the musicians and singers from the past created and wrote this music with bleeding hearts, literally emptying their souls into this beautiful music for us

Then some fucking dork comes along and types a few words into a generator and comes up with this shit.
The politics of production aren't the point, here, but while it upsets you, I assure you...we don't need to wait for some distant future for you-- yes, you-- to no longer be capable of passing a Turing Test, here, if one were set up. It would defeat any of us.

Someone sets up a list of 10 songs unfamiliar to us. We listen to them all. We're asked to pick out the ones made by real humans versus the ones made by A.I.

If that point hasn't already been reached, it will be reached, where none of us will be able to tell. Our favorite song in the bunch will often probably be the one made by a computer. Perhaps that reveals some uncomfortable truths about the concept of a soul we've clung to for so many millennia, and about our suffering, the depth of our emotion that we want so badly to believe holds some grand meaning, our "bleeding hearts"...turns out it's all just a bunch of numbers. I don't know. I didn't really want to think about that or get into it. It's depressing.

I just wanted to post a thread where people might share songs they heard generated by A.I. they like.
 
Madmick said:
The politics of production aren't the point, here, but while it upsets you, I assure you...we don't need to wait for some distant future for you-- yes, you-- to no longer be capable of passing a Turing Test, here, if one were set up. It would defeat any of us.

Someone sets up a list of 10 songs unfamiliar to us. We listen to them all. We're asked to pick out the ones made by real humans versus the ones made by A.I.

If that point hasn't already been reached, it will be reached, where none of us will be able to tell. Our favorite song in the bunch will often probably be the one made by a computer. Perhaps that reveals some uncomfortable truths about the concept of a soul we've clung to for so many millennia, and about our suffering, the depth of our emotion that we want so badly to believe holds some grand meaning, our "bleeding hearts"...turns out it's all just a bunch of numbers. I don't know. I didn't really want to think about that or get into it. It's depressing.

I just wanted to post a thread where people might share songs they heard generated by A.I. they like.
Jesus Christ get over yourself
 
Madmick said:
The politics of production aren't the point, here, but while it upsets you, I assure you...we don't need to wait for some distant future for you-- yes, you-- to no longer be capable of passing a Turing Test, here, if one were set up. It would defeat any of us.

Someone sets up a list of 10 songs unfamiliar to us. We listen to them all. We're asked to pick out the ones made by real humans versus the ones made by A.I.

If that point hasn't already been reached, it will be reached, where none of us will be able to tell. Our favorite song in the bunch will often probably be the one made by a computer. Perhaps that reveals some uncomfortable truths about the concept of a soul we've clung to for so many millennia, and about our suffering, the depth of our emotion that we want so badly to believe holds some grand meaning, our "bleeding hearts"...turns out it's all just a bunch of numbers. I don't know. I didn't really want to think about that or get into it. It's depressing.
The vast majority of music is soulless crap so yeah, odds are good that I wouldn't be able to tell the difference. I mean, right now I'd take average AI music over Taylor Swift and most of the other dreck that's played on the radio but that's more of an indictment of how shitty most of our music is. Seriously, we live in a world where youtube parody bands are making better music than what I hear on the radio, it's not exactly a high bar for AI to clear.
 
