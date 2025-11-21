The computers have more beautiful souls than we could have imagined: The A.I. (cover) song thread

Madmick
Perhaps there is more to AI than Skynet. Maybe, just maybe, the computers will be what Asimov envisioned: more humane than humans.
Many of these have been my favorite songs of the year. It's easy when you love classic R&B and Motown as much as I do: for some reason a very popular genre for these AI covers, currently. Credit to @Strychnine for leading me down this bright road with the following video (the original upload was deleted Strych, but it's been re-uploaded):
Although I strongly prefer the original AI-generated image for its re-imagining of a straight-laced Layne Staley from the period. These images are one of my favorite touches to these uploads:
I only ask we respect one soft rule for the thread. Out of deference to the actual creators, do as I have done above, and please post the original song video from the official band's channel or something like VEVO that ought to monetize it and kickback to the artist alongside the cover.
