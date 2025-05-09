just posted this in another thread
now we all know why he's called Remember The Name, because thats what he has to tell people
LMAOO
Am I misremembering, or was Belal also not recognized or initially denied entrance (something like that) at an event one time?
Once he was posing next to a belt and someone asked him if he could move away.LMAOO
Yeah, When he was trying to get in the cage for a face off