payton

payton

“Say your name again?”

MRT said:
LMAOO

Am I misremembering, or was Belal also not recognized or initially denied entrance (something like that) at an event one time?
Once he was posing next to a belt and someone asked him if he could move away.

"Should have made him do push-ups" - Fan asks Belal Muhammad to step aside to get photo with title, MMA Twitter reacts

MMA fans have been reacting after Belal Muhammad was asked to move out of the way so a fan could take a picture with a UFC title.
Belol should legally change his name to Speedy Gonzales so people can remember it
 
