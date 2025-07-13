The commentary is truly unbearable now

Marko Polo

Marko Polo

Thank you Jurgen
I’m sick of the commentators being in house guys who just want to kiss Dana’s ass and promote the brand without actually telling the truth. If you watch any other sport, you have impartial commentary, people willing to be critical

UFC commentary has become like WWE. It feels scripted and contrived, like they’re afraid. They play it safe, and when they don’t, they don’t have enough charisma to make it work
 
