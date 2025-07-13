The commentary is truly unbearable now

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2020
- Messages
- 7,391
- Reaction score
- 25,924
I’m sick of the commentators being in house guys who just want to kiss Dana’s ass and promote the brand without actually telling the truth. If you watch any other sport, you have impartial commentary, people willing to be critical
UFC commentary has become like WWE. It feels scripted and contrived, like they’re afraid. They play it safe, and when they don’t, they don’t have enough charisma to make it work
UFC commentary has become like WWE. It feels scripted and contrived, like they’re afraid. They play it safe, and when they don’t, they don’t have enough charisma to make it work