The Cleveland Browns

They played their first season in 1946 as a member of the All American Football Conference, the AAFC.

They totally dominated going 47-4-3 and winning the title all four years of that leagues existence. Then after the AAFC closed up it was off to the NFL along with the Niners and the Baltimore Colts. Yep....the Browns win the NFL. as rookies.

They played in 10 championship games going 7-3.

QB Otto Graham was without question the best QB in football in his day, then there was Marion Motley a 240 pound monster back when D linemen were also 240. Then there was WR Dante Levelli who like Graham and Motley is also in the Hall of Fame. Best of times to be a Browns fan.

Obviously you can't talk the Browns and not talk Jim Brown, who was the most awe inspring athlete ever seen on a football field, his size/speed combo was totally unique. A 230 pound fullback returning kickoffs.......huh? Story goes Brown was a 10 flat 100 yard dash guy at Syracuse, I can see that. Like Motley Brown faced defenders not much bigger than himself.

Brown ended up with over 12,000 rushing yards in his nine season career. He averaged over 5 yards a carry (as did Motley) and over 100 yards a game. He is currenty number 11 on the all time rushing yards list, number 10 on all time TD list. But......he did that playing 12/14 game seasons, if he;d played 16, hmmmmm?

Kind of a weird deal was after the great Jim Brown retired in stepped punt returner Leroy Kelly to have a Hall of Fame career just like Motley and Brown.

The star of my football card collection is that Jimmy Brown rookie card, cost me 150 a long time ago.

Woke up thinking about young Sanders being a Brown, that is what inspired the above.

Can;t forget WR Paul Warfield who is also a Hall of Famer, while at Ohio State he was a running back (seems to slender for that) and a world ranked long jumper, had a 26-2 jump.


 
A little story....

So there we stood in line to watch a movie at the theater (forget the movie) me and my date, a cute blonde named Becky, as we are standing there waiting I look over at the window of a coin shop, in the window all these rare coins and a few football cards, one of them.......a Jimmy Brown rookie. I simply had to have it (might never get another chance, no internet back then) so I tell Becky I'll be right back (she had to save our place). I only had 20 bucks on me, so I work a deal with the owner (lucky he was there) 20 down then payments.

Not sure what Becky's plans were for me after the movie, but am sure it wasn't.......what????....take me home right now.

I blame Jimmy Brown.

That Browns all time team

QB...Otto Graham
FB....Jim Brown
RB....Leroy Kelly
Receiver....Dante Levelli
Receiver....Paul Warfield
TE....Ozzie Newsome

All in the Hall of Fame
 
When I first got into pro football there was no AFC/AFL it was just the NFL and these teams.

West

San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Colts
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears

East

Washington Redskins
Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers.....who were terrible, with one exception, monster fullback John Henry Johnson
New York Giants
St. Louis Cardinals

Then in 1960 the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings show up, as did the AFL.

West

Los Angeles Chargers
Oakland Raiders
Dallas Texans ......soon to be Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos

East

Houston Oilers
Boston Patriots
New York Titans.....soon to be Jets
Buffalo Bills

First "star" of the new league was Abner Haynes a speedy Texans RB, who had been to first black to play college football in Texas, talking......North Texas State.

Imagine if we had two league today competing for players, how cool would that be?

The NFL was getting all/most the great defenders, so the AFL was having all these 35-32 type games which was exciting.
 
