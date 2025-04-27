The Cleveland Browns

They played their first season in 1946 as a member of the All American Football Conference, the AAFC.They totally dominated going 47-4-3 and winning the title all four years of that leagues existence. Then after the AAFC closed up it was off to the NFL along with the Niners and the Baltimore Colts. Yep....the Browns win the NFL. as rookies.They played in 10 championship games going 7-3.QB Otto Graham was without question the best QB in football in his day, then there was Marion Motley a 240 pound monster back when D linemen were also 240. Then there was WR Dante Levelli who like Graham and Motley is also in the Hall of Fame. Best of times to be a Browns fan.Obviously you can't talk the Browns and not talk Jim Brown, who was the most awe inspring athlete ever seen on a football field, his size/speed combo was totally unique. A 230 pound fullback returning kickoffs.......huh? Story goes Brown was a 10 flat 100 yard dash guy at Syracuse, I can see that. Like Motley Brown faced defenders not much bigger than himself.Brown ended up with over 12,000 rushing yards in his nine season career. He averaged over 5 yards a carry (as did Motley) and over 100 yards a game. He is currenty number 11 on the all time rushing yards list, number 10 on all time TD list. But......he did that playing 12/14 game seasons, if he;d played 16, hmmmmm?Kind of a weird deal was after the great Jim Brown retired in stepped punt returner Leroy Kelly to have a Hall of Fame career just like Motley and Brown.The star of my football card collection is that Jimmy Brown rookie card, cost me 150 a long time ago.Woke up thinking about young Sanders being a Brown, that is what inspired the above.Can;t forget WR Paul Warfield who is also a Hall of Famer, while at Ohio State he was a running back (seems to slender for that) and a world ranked long jumper, had a 26-2 jump.