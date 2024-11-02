Fergelmince
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2012
- Messages
- 14,358
- Reaction score
- 15,017
Cardi B endorses Kamala Harris for President of the United States.
Look at this sub human
Here's how disgusting this sex worker is in real life"
"JUST A FEW YEARS AGO, CARDI BRAGGED ABOUT DRUGGING AND ROBBING MEN TO GET TO WHERE SHE IS TODAY."
You just can't be disgusted enough by these leftists
Look at this sub human
Here's how disgusting this sex worker is in real life"
"JUST A FEW YEARS AGO, CARDI BRAGGED ABOUT DRUGGING AND ROBBING MEN TO GET TO WHERE SHE IS TODAY."
You just can't be disgusted enough by these leftists