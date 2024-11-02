Elections The Classiest People Are Endorsing Kamala Harris

Fergelmince

Fergelmince

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 9, 2012
Messages
14,358
Reaction score
15,017
Cardi B endorses Kamala Harris for President of the United States.

Look at this sub human



Here's how disgusting this sex worker is in real life"

"JUST A FEW YEARS AGO, CARDI BRAGGED ABOUT DRUGGING AND ROBBING MEN TO GET TO WHERE SHE IS TODAY."



You just can't be disgusted enough by these leftists
 
TS'er, could you limit yourself to a handful of threads at a time? I know you are in panic mode, but 1) these threads just really suck; and 2) you don't need to take up half the forum.
 
Trump paid Stormie Daniel’s six figures for a blow job lol

Also quit making shitty threads, dude. You can just spam this shit like the rest of the Blowhards in the election main thread.
 
Didn't Trump appoint a man as his chief of staff who just got released from prison for defrauding his own base?
steve-bannon.jpg


I don't care who celebrities endorse. I do find it more disconcerting that Kamala would actually invite someone like Cardi B on stage. However, I don't think Trump supporters should be playing the denigration-by-associated-supporters game. Looks like a losing proposition to me.
 
Madmick said:
Didn't Trump appoint a man as his chief of staff who just got released from prison for defrauding his own base?
steve-bannon.jpg


I don't care who celebrities endorse. I do find it more disconcerting that Kamala would actually invite someone like Cardi B on stage. However, I don't think Trump supporters should be playing the denigration-by-associated-supporters game. Looks like a losing proposition to me.
Click to expand...
Obscure sidenote but why does he feel like he needs three pens clipped to his dress shirt like that?
 
Lead said:
Obscure sidenote but why does he feel like he needs three pens clipped to his dress shirt like that?
Click to expand...

You never saw Silence of the Lambs?

Think of him as a ninja with three throwing stars.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Elections Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris in U.S. election: ‘I’ve made my choice’
21 22 23
Replies
457
Views
12K
PEB
PEB
Rhood
Elections Smokin' Joe Manchin believes he can dribble past Kamala Harris & slam dunk on Trump for the Pres Nominee
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
blaseblase
blaseblase
ShadowRun
Elections Harris flip-flops on building the border wall
8 9 10
Replies
195
Views
6K
Hog-train
Hog-train
Rob Battisti
  • Poll
Elections Official US 2024 Presidential Election Megathread: Trump v Harris
41 42 43
Replies
843
Views
16K
BFoe
BFoe
Sweater of AV
Elections 111 Former Republican officials and members of congress endorse Kamala Harris and conclude Trump is "unfit to serve."
7 8 9
Replies
168
Views
4K
ermac88
ermac88

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,308
Messages
56,441,204
Members
175,223
Latest member
Carlito

Share this page

Back
Top