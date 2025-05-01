The Classic “got knocked out cold by a leg kick”

Dats cap fam mi nuh see no leg lickin' 🚫🍗👅 but ting crazy AF ngl

ref nuh even catch di yute dats y slaps safer u could die from a broken femur den yuh fall dats 2nd impact syndrome city cuz di brain alrdy pon reboot

🗣️📠 nuh like di tread title
 
PaddyO'malley said:
Lmao you had me going back seeing if I fucked up somewhere because for the life of me, I couldn’t understand any of that
 
This brought some sweet memories to my life brother, thanks for this thread. Hope you have an enjoyable day brother. You truly deserve that.
 
Dope throwback! I remember watching it happen. Thought Hardonk was gonna be a real killer.

leg kick ko hardonk.gif
 
Did anyone figure out where he went out from? Could legit be from the pain. Hurt so much, his brain turned off.
 
