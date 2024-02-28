The Clash |London Calling| - (Rate the Song)

What do you rate it at?

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • 9 - Excellent

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 8 - Very Good

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 7 - Good

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6 - Above Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4 - Below Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3 - Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2 - Very Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - One of the worst songs ever.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,012
Reaction score
40,007


London calling to the faraway towns
Now war is declared and battle come down
London calling to the underworld
Come out of the cupboard, you boys and girls
London calling, now don't look to us
Phony Beatlemania has bitten the dust
London calling, see we ain't got no swing
Except for the ring of the truncheon thing

The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in
Meltdown expected, the wheat is growing thin
Engines stop running, but I have no fear
'Cause London is drowning
I live by the river

London calling to the imitation zone
Forget it, brother, you can go it alone
London calling to the zombies of death
Quit holding out and draw another breath
London calling and I don't want to shout
But while we were talking, I saw you nodding out
London calling, see we ain't got no high
Except for that one with the yellowy eye

The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in
Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin
A nuclear era, but I have no fear
'Cause London is drowning
I, I live by the river

The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in
Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin
A nuclear era, but I have no fear
'Cause London is drowning
I, I live by the river

Now get this

London calling, yes, I was there, too
And you know what they said? Well, some of it was true
London calling at the top of the dial
And after all this, won't you give me a smile?

(London calling)

I never felt so much alike, alike, alike, alike
 
A masterpiece......if only for the menacing bassline .....wow !!!!!! My fav Clash tune together with Rock the Casbah and a few others.
 
MXZT said:
It's a fantastic song.
Click to expand...
It's one of those few songs that gives me mixed sensations all rolled into one: love, easy living, nostalgia, freedom, sadness, happiness....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MXZT
  • Poll
M.I.A |Paper Planes| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
13
Views
303
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat
MXZT
  • Poll
Michael Jackson |Billie Jean| - (Rate the Song)
2
Replies
31
Views
597
Long Dark Blues
Long Dark Blues
MXZT
  • Poll
Outkast |Rosa Parks| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
7
Views
144
MXZT
MXZT

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,665
Messages
55,158,960
Members
174,650
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top