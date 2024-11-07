The Chris

40 years old, claims to have had 30 surgeries , who knows, who cares if it’s the truth, his leg break was nasty as fuck , just coming back and fighting is incredible
I was thinking about delusional fighters and how hard it must be to let go
He’s pretty convinced he outright won his last fight , that Silva fight, 126 eyepokes included

But is it the money? He’s got a pretty good contract - is it the ego? He was a legit champion eons ago
But whats the goal? Does he really think he’s going to hold gold again? Seems like a nice guy, respectful. I’m caught between feeling sorry for him and wanting to wreck him with reality checks

I mean, does he have a shot at relevance at all or is it part of the black parade ?
 
U Fight Cheap trying real hard to extend the career of the Chris who's in denial. He should be at home with his family, working real estate with Al Iaquinta.
 
