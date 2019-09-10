  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The Chicken Sandwich wars

JAEGERX

JAEGERX

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 20, 2012
Messages
15,268
Reaction score
330
Popeye's chicken sandwich craze has people going crazy, it was sold out, people turned to Chick-fil-A for answers, the found the sauce and a good chicken sandwich but it wasnt the same, now McDonalds enters the great chicken sandwich battle with the new Spicy BBQ chicken sandwich

mcdonalds-spicy-bbq-chicken-FT-BLOG0919.jpg


i think its safe to say that whoever can capture the chicken sandwich craze will rule this planet, you think McD has a chance in this war?



https://www.inc.com/peter-economy/m...-is-a-huge-threat-to-chick-fil-a-popeyes.html
 
I can tell that mcd sandwich will suck just by looking at that crappy bun
 
Howlin Ray’s is the best chicken sammich I’ve had. Waited over an hour but that shit was bomb.com

JakobLayman.1218.HowlinRaysSecretMenu_020.0.jpg
 
JAEGERX said:
this looks good, but waiting an hour? hell no
That’s nothing. One hour is normally considered good. One time a celebrity chef had come to make special sandwiches, and the line was closer to 3-4 hours. But honestly? I was pretty damn good and I was like aright, I get the hype.
 
Jesus X said:
I couldn't even get into the one in L.A huge line
Yea, I went on a Sunday with a few buddies and the line was long but we chatted it up so the line went fast. The good news is that they’re opening up another location in Pasadena.
 
i think in terms of advertising and hype, popeyes has already won, as far as fast food chain goes.

i wonder if the sandwich is actually deserving of the hype. i cant imagine it is.
 
Why do people make such a big deal about which low quality food is better than another?
 
I like Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich
Jq5J2.png
 
Last edited:
