The Chicken Sandwich wars

JAEGERX
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2012
- Messages
- 15,268
- Reaction score
- 330
Popeye's chicken sandwich craze has people going crazy, it was sold out, people turned to Chick-fil-A for answers, the found the sauce and a good chicken sandwich but it wasnt the same, now McDonalds enters the great chicken sandwich battle with the new Spicy BBQ chicken sandwich
i think its safe to say that whoever can capture the chicken sandwich craze will rule this planet, you think McD has a chance in this war?
https://www.inc.com/peter-economy/m...-is-a-huge-threat-to-chick-fil-a-popeyes.html
i think its safe to say that whoever can capture the chicken sandwich craze will rule this planet, you think McD has a chance in this war?
https://www.inc.com/peter-economy/m...-is-a-huge-threat-to-chick-fil-a-popeyes.html