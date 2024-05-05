The chatter on the board is all wrong. Erceg should get an immediate rematch

Guys are getting knocked out or dominated and get immediate rematches. This fight was close. I think the better fighter lost tonight. I don't think Erceg is a stupid fighter or has bad fight IQ. I think he's inexperienced in such a high-level fight against such a great fighter like Pantoja. He knew Pantoja was tired and thought he could dominate him on the ground. Pantoja is slick on the ground and kept on digging deeper. I also thought Erceg's corner didn't do him any favors. Erceg beat up Pantoja in that fight. He deserves the rematch and I think he beats Pantoja clearly in a rematch. In a sport/company with so many undeserved rematches, this is one that needs to happen. Book it Dana!