The chatter on the board is all wrong. Erceg should get an immediate rematch

Guys are getting knocked out or dominated and get immediate rematches. This fight was close. I think the better fighter lost tonight. I don't think Erceg is a stupid fighter or has bad fight IQ. I think he's inexperienced in such a high-level fight against such a great fighter like Pantoja. He knew Pantoja was tired and thought he could dominate him on the ground. Pantoja is slick on the ground and kept on digging deeper. I also thought Erceg's corner didn't do him any favors. Erceg beat up Pantoja in that fight. He deserves the rematch and I think he beats Pantoja clearly in a rematch. In a sport/company with so many undeserved rematches, this is one that needs to happen. Book it Dana!
 
MDoza said:
If he didn't shoot for the takedown in round 5, but still lost the decision.. then I would support an immediate rematch.

As it stands, give each guy one fight, and if they both win, set up the rematch 100%
I just don't see anybody beating Erceg in the division. He's too good. I think he's already better than Pantoja. The better fighter lost tonight.
 
naw

aint no one trying to see that one again so soon. Mclovin needs seasoning.
 
Dude was what, #10? Should be happy he even got this opportunity so early in his career.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
Stevie vs. Mokaev in Perth 305 sounds good.
and give the winner Pantoja. I'm ok with it even though I'd prefer the rematch. That's a fight I look forward to watching. I don't think anybody is beating Erceg. He's so good. If he kept it standing in the 5th, he would've won the fight. He beat up Pantoja pretty good. He was picking Pantoja apart on the feet.
 
He needs to get some more experience. He had the fight 50-50 and blew it in the last round going to the ground. That’s something you should probably know before fighting for a title.
 
ElLunico said:
If he wasn't as dumb as he looks he would be champ.
He's just inexperienced. I don't think he's dumb at all. He believed he was the fresher fighter and he also believed in his grappling. The guy is a very good fighter. I think he comes back stronger and I think he beats Pantoja next time. I think Erceg is the better fighter. The better fighter lost tonight.
 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
He's just inexperienced. I don't think he's dumb at all. He believed he was the fresher fighter and he also believed in his grappling. The guy is a very good fighter. I think he comes back stronger and I think he beats Pantoja next time. I think Erceg is the better fighter. The better fighter lost tonight.
Living and training in Australia he is probably used to absolutely dominating his sparring partners in grappling and finally faced someone who was better in that field. This should be a huge learning experience for him and I wouldn't be surprised to see him take the belt in the next couple of years
 
