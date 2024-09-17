The Caucuses run the UFC and MMA

AldoStillGoat
Master of Science in Shookology
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 5,642
- Reaction score
- 14,017
UFC Division Champions & Featured Fighters | UFC.com
Discover your favorite UFC Champions and Fighters
www.ufc.com
3 out of 11 champs right now are from the Caucuses.
The highest percentage of Champions from a region.
If Alex Periera wasn’t ducking Ankalaev, we would likely have 4 Champions from the Caucuses.
What a beautiful region. I wonder what is in their water or food that is making them churn out such great fighters.
Allhamduhlilah… Praise be to God