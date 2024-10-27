The case for Poatan being the FOTY

andgonsil
- 3 fights, 2 short notice
- Injuries, illnesses and visa issues
- 38 yo, fought younger guys in their primes
- Ilia is young, in his prime, fought healthy vs old lions out of their primes (Volk coming from brutal KO)
