The case for Poatan being the FOTY

- 3 fights, 2 short notice
- Injuries, illnesses and visa issues
- 38 yo, fought younger guys in their primes

- Ilia is young, in his prime, fought healthy vs old lions out of their primes (Volk coming from brutal KO)
 
Max is very much in his prime.

Volk may of been a bit out of it but his name is still a better quality win than Hill or Jiri both of whom don’t have a single title defence.
 
Alex is FOTY, he doesn't bitch about money, fame, injuries. Takes high-risk short-notice fights. He gets in and knocks people out, and gets out. Humble.
 
That’s not to say that Alex doesn’t have an impressive year and he has activity to his advantage in the contest.

But I think Ilia has better quality wins in a tougher division.
 
stronghulk said:
Alex is FOTY, he doesn't bitch about money, fame, injuries. Takes high-risk short-notice fights. He gets in and knocks people out, and gets out. Humble.
most those fight were not high risk at all

they were all good stylistic match up
 
