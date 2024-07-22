The CARTWHEEL for takedown defense

Underrated technique.











Not sure why we don't see this in UFC more. Maybe because it requires real skill and the guys in U FIGHT CHEAP don't got it like that because theyre all kickboxers these days with no ground game.



When Fedor did this to reverse Sonnen I bet Chael shit a brick no cap. 42 year old GOAT countering Chaels body luck with the SWIFTNESS. All jokes aside, I'd like to see more of this. Seems like an effective technique.