The CARTWHEEL for takedown defense

Ludwig von Mises
- Apr 14, 2024
Underrated technique.
Not sure why we don't see this in UFC more. Maybe because it requires real skill and the guys in U FIGHT CHEAP don't got it like that because theyre all kickboxers these days with no ground game.
When Fedor did this to reverse Sonnen I bet Chael shit a brick no cap. 42 year old GOAT countering Chaels body luck with the SWIFTNESS. All jokes aside, I'd like to see more of this. Seems like an effective technique.
