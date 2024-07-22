The CARTWHEEL for takedown defense

Ludwig von Mises

Ludwig von Mises

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,421
Reaction score
2,913
Underrated technique.





Not sure why we don't see this in UFC more. Maybe because it requires real skill and the guys in U FIGHT CHEAP don't got it like that because theyre all kickboxers these days with no ground game.

When Fedor did this to reverse Sonnen I bet Chael shit a brick no cap. 42 year old GOAT countering Chaels body luck with the SWIFTNESS. All jokes aside, I'd like to see more of this. Seems like an effective technique.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,260
Messages
55,897,001
Members
174,978
Latest member
luizalmeida

Share this page

Back
Top