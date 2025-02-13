44nutman
US State Department has budget line for 'Armored Teslas' worth $400 million
The US State Department’s procurement forecast for the 2025 budget includes an item called “Armored Teslas” worth $400 million. But...
electrek.co
I was told I should trust Leon to do the right thing. Anyone wanna bet Leon or any teenager on his team remove that wasteful 400 million dollar purchase . This is the reason I will never short Tesla while Leon’s employee runs this country. Sure nobody wants to buy his Nazi cars anymore but I am sure my tax dollars will be directed to buy his cars. Plus when his stock start looking bad, Leon starts pushing some Vaporware.