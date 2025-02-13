  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

The budget included 400 million for armored Cybetrucks.

So let me get this straight a truck that gets like 50 miles on a fully charged battery when towing something is going to be made heavier and used as an armored vehicle. Must be nice to own the President and get the government to buy a shit load of trucks that anyone who owns one bitches about it breaking down.
I was told I should trust Leon to do the right thing. Anyone wanna bet Leon or any teenager on his team remove that wasteful 400 million dollar purchase . This is the reason I will never short Tesla while Leon’s employee runs this country. Sure nobody wants to buy his Nazi cars anymore but I am sure my tax dollars will be directed to buy his cars. Plus when his stock start looking bad, Leon starts pushing some Vaporware.
 
Budget is a total glowing demonstration of fiscal conservatism my guy!

I mean, we absolutely NEED $4 trillion more worth of debt, but hey the working class will foot the bill so the oligarchs wont have to!!
 
lol democrats so desperate to break up the Trump-Musk super alliance.

They have no answer for it. It’s been an unabated republican rout since they joined rings.

At least the Babylon Bee is funny from time to time
 
