Crime The British Shoplifting Crisis from Behind the Tills

https://www.theguardian.com/society...ish-shoplifting-crisis-as-seen-from-the-tills

A-shoplifter-007.jpg


In Britain, shop thefts have more than doubled in the past six years, reaching 8m in 2022. We spent a day talking to shopkeepers in Manchester, where raids on the shelves are a regular occurrence.

...Chorlton has a less wholesome side that is best illustrated by its branch of Boots, tucked inside a dismal 70s precinct earmarked for demolition at the end of the year. Want some makeup? You will have to ask for it. Every lipstick, eyeliner, mascara, blusher – everything – is kept in the stockroom, out of public sight and reach. Why? “It keeps getting stolen,” shrugs a shop assistant. “We’ve not had it out for months now.” The thieves had learned when deliveries arrived and would clear them out within minutes.



This small corner of Manchester is no anomaly. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) estimates that there were 8m “theft incidents” in British shops last year, costing £953m. The BRC says shop theft is a “long-term rising trend”, with incidents more than doubling since 2016-17. Meanwhile, reports abound of increasing desperation among customers stealing to feed their children – claims promoted by opposition politicians, but strongly contested by many retailers.

Further down the road, Claire Liu, who runs a DIY and household store, has also been busy with her laminator. “THIEVES,” reads the sign in her window, above a photograph of a man with glasses and gelled hair and the message: “How pathetic to steal a pod of fish food worth £1.49. I hope your fishes are all doing well.” Liu does report thieves to the police, but complains that only the most prolific seem to face justice. She is still smarting from an incident last year when a woman came in and stole a box of vapes worth £70 – “a whole day’s wage for me or my partner”.

8192.jpg

Claire Liu has installed security cameras at her DIY shop. She lost the equivalent of a day’s pay to a theft last year.

Shoplifting offences recorded by UK police have remained more or less static over the past decade, at about 300,000 each year. The gulf between those numbers and the 8m incidents logged by retailers suggests not even 4% of shoplifting crimes are reported to the police. Prosecutions are plummeting. In the year to June 2022, 21,279 people were prosecuted in England and Wales for shoplifting, down from 80,352 a decade earlier.

shoplifting-picture.jpg


“There remains a perception among some retailers that some police forces do not regard shop theft as a ‘real’ crime, particularly if it is under £200 in value (often perceived as the lower limit before action is taken),” says the BRC's 2023 Crime Survey. “A perception that nothing will happen is probably held not just among retail staff but among repeat offenders, who are a significant proportion of the total, and who are willing to take the risk. There is a strong belief among some of them – supported by ad hoc reports – that even if they appear in court multiple times, the sentence will be so light it will hardly make a difference.”

Should any of Chorlton’s shopkeepers pop into Manchester magistrates court, they are unlikely to emerge in an optimistic frame of mind.

maxresdefault.jpg


Back in Chorlton, the manager of Quality Save, a low-price convenience store next to Boots, is fighting a losing battle against an ever-more-brazen band of shoplifters. “They’re in and out all day, every day, and it’s definitely got worse since Covid,” says the manager with a sigh, her eyes darting down the aisles. The day before, she caught four – an average tally.

She divides shoplifters into three categories. Most problematic are the “prolific thieves” – the regulars who waltz in and out taking the highest-value items to sell on to fund their drug or alcohol habits. “We know their names. They are all banned, but they don’t care,” she says. They go for laundry capsules, coffee, protein powder, booze, meat; anything they can fence quickly and lucratively. Expensive but light is the ideal steal.

0_max.jpg


Then there are the “compulsive shoplifters”. One was caught the previous day with a random collection of loot in her bag, including a gold-plated figurine of Rodney from Only Fools and Horses (£8.99). “She was incredibly upset – she didn’t even know why she had taken it,” says the manager. “I can imagine her living in a house piled high with stuff. A hoarder.”

The saddest group, the newest cohort, are the “regular” shoppers who simply can’t afford everything they need: “They’re the ones who only put half their goods in their basket and hide the rest in their coats or bags.” They are mortified to be caught, telling staff they can’t make ends meet. The manager insists their number is rising, contrary to the views of the retail experts. She recalls an “older gentleman” who was rumbled the week before for stealing coffee. “But not a big jar, like the drug addicts take. It was the very smallest jar – clearly for himself.”

All of the employees to whom I speak, who work for chains in Chorlton, say they are instructed not to chase after shoplifters and certainly not to intervene physically. At the Shell garage, one worker says they could theoretically lock someone in the shop, but that carries its own dangers. The bigger stores rely on CCTV to catch thieves retrospectively, handing footage to the police if and when they have time, in the hope it will help officers identify serial offenders.



At a branch of one of the major supermarkets on Barlow Moor Road, workers seem at the end of their tether. They have resorted to starting a WhatsApp group to share intelligence with other traders. Shoplifting is constant and blatant, complains one. “See that flat over there?” he says, pointing across the road. “There’s a guy in there who comes in here literally every day and just treats the shop like his own personal larder, pinching whatever he fancies for every single meal. Police don’t want to know.”

His colleague recalls going into a nearby pub for a mid-morning breakfast, only to be offered joints of meat – stolen from his own store that morning – from a succession of people going from table to table. Meat is a big target for supermarket thieves. “There’s been times when we put out a delivery, turn our backs and literally the whole chiller has been emptied,” he says. There were reports this week that some Marks & Spencer food stores are now displaying a single steak at a time. Despite most shops telling me that they have noticed a rise in shoplifting in Chorlton, Greater Manchester police says reported incidents are down. In the first five months of 2023, the force recorded 73 shoplifting offences in Chorlton, compared with 101 in the same period last year.

 
If the police don’t enforce the law people will keep breaking it. Seems obvious.

Of all the laws to break, at least these ones aren’t that bad. Better than getting killed in a mass shooting anyway.

If these stores know who the shoplifters are and have video evidence it seems insane the police won’t arrest them. People refusing to report certain shoplifters is ridiculous as well.
 
Stealing from small independent shops is pretty scummy.

If a few items don't get scanned when at the self service at Tesco or whatever? I'm not going to judge, after all, you've not had till training so there's bound to be a few mistakes.
 
If there is no prosecution, there is no deterrent. In California, you can shop, fill your bag, and just walk the fuck out. People at the register look and just say WTF am I paying for? Prices get raised to cover the losses. Read the comments on videos and articles, and many people agree with the thieves. Obviously not normal upstanding citizens.
 
Not surprising. The country has been mismanaged for years, and people are really struggling to make ends meet. Supermarkets are posting record profits, while food bank usage has sky rocketed.

The most shop lifted items at the moment are nappies/diapers and baby formula.

If I see someone shop lifting food or essentials from a super market, I'm keeping my mouth shut and where possible moving to obstruct the line of sight of staff or security cameras.
 
I Am Legion said:
If there is no prosecution, there is no deterrent. In California, you can shop, fill your bag, and just walk the fuck out. People at the register look and just say WTF am I paying for? Prices get raised to cover the losses. Read the comments on videos and articles, and many people agree with the thieves. Obviously not normal upstanding citizens.
Mentally ill sub human vermin
 
Plastikman_Eire said:
Not surprising. The country has been mismanaged for years, and people are really struggling to make ends meet. Supermarkets are posting record profits, while food bank usage has sky rocketed.

The most shop lifted items at the moment are nappies/diapers and baby formula.

If I see someone shop lifting food or essentials from a super market, I'm keeping my mouth shut and where possible moving to obstruct the line of sight of staff or security cameras.
https://www.regionsecurityguarding....t-common-stolen-items-from-supermarket-theft/

Most common items shoplifted in the UK:

1 Packed meat
2 Razor blades
3 Alcohol
4 Cosmetics
5 Cheese
6 Branded deodorants
7 Batteries
8 Clothing accessories
9 Coffee
10 Baby clothes

Just because someone is stealing food or 'essentials' does not mean that they are for his family's consumption, or that he can't afford them. Even if he can't afford them, despite the generous benefits, subsidised housing and free healthcare in the UK, there are food banks, clothing banks etc. and they provide toiletries, nappies and so on, not just food. The article specifically mentions meat being stolen for resale and that is in the OP. Baby formula being stolen for resale and drug cutting is in the part that I didn't quote:


There have been many media reports of “ordinary” people stealing because of the cost of living crisis. This idea is rejected by many retail experts. The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS), the voice of more than 33,500 shops, regularly surveys its members and thinks shoplifting rates are at their highest since they began collecting data in 2012. But, contrary to many media reports, the rise is not due to people stealing “because they are desperate for food to feed their families”, says Chris Noice, ACS’s head of communications.

He highlights a story about baby formula kept behind tills at some branches of Co-op to stop them being stolen, which was seized upon by various campaign groups as evidence that the cost of living crisis was forcing parents to steal to nourish their babies. “Baby formula is targeted because it’s a high-value item, along with coffee, meat, cheese and alcohol,” says Noice. “It’s stolen to sell on, whether that’s in pubs or on Facebook. Typically, people are stealing to fund their drug or alcohol habits, and organised crime groups are often involved, too.”

There is a further benefit to stealing baby formula, according to another retail expert: it is used to cut, or bulk out, drugs before they are sold. Talking on the condition of anonymity, she rejects the idea that the cost of living crisis has turned decent people into thieves. “There’s this idea that good people turn bad over night and that’s just not how it works. When people are challenged, they go to food banks, they go to community pantries, they ask for help from friends and family. They don’t suddenly start shoplifting.”
 
British scum: I think I'll lick me some crisps...

American street rats: hold my beer...

Is how that meme works, right?
 
Between the crippling heroin addiction, petty theft to support a habit, and an economically destitute population willing to pay for illicit goods. You guys are in a bit of a pickle.
 
Plastikman_Eire said:
Not surprising. The country has been mismanaged for years, and people are really struggling to make ends meet. Supermarkets are posting record profits, while food bank usage has sky rocketed.

The most shop lifted items at the moment are nappies/diapers and baby formula.

If I see someone shop lifting food or essentials from a super market, I'm keeping my mouth shut and where possible moving to obstruct the line of sight of staff or security cameras.
Did you actually read the article? Baby formula is one of the most shop lifted items because it can be sold on. The shoplifters aren't desperate mothers. They are junkies looking to fund their habits, or petty criminals who would rather steal than work.
 
KnightTemplar said:
Did you actually read the article? Baby formula is one of the most shop lifted items because it can be sold on. The shoplifters aren't desperate mothers. They are junkies looking to fund their habits, or petty criminals who would rather steal than work.
Yes it is just all expensive shit that is easy to hide. I know sometimes they will bring this stuff directly to their dealers who will trade drugs for it. There are desperate mother shoplifter types, always has been, but that is not what is behind this explosion not just in Britain but everywhere.

It's pretty infuriating isn't it? To see another human so brazenly take something that doesn't belong to them just drives this primal response that makes normal people desire swift harsh justice. It's not my stuff, but I know it very well could be. We live in a society.
 
Plastikman_Eire said:
Not surprising. The country has been mismanaged for years, and people are really struggling to make ends meet. Supermarkets are posting record profits, while food bank usage has sky rocketed.

The most shop lifted items at the moment are nappies/diapers and baby formula.

If I see someone shop lifting food or essentials from a super market, I'm keeping my mouth shut and where possible moving to obstruct the line of sight of staff or security cameras.
^ That I agree with.
It's going to get worse.


P.s. It's going to get a lot worse. Everywhere, not only in the UK.

Oh, and water/food supply wars are coming. Everyone, prepare your diddly holes.
 
650lb Sumo said:
https://www.regionsecurityguarding....t-common-stolen-items-from-supermarket-theft/

Most common items shoplifted in the UK:

1 Packed meat
2 Razor blades
3 Alcohol
4 Cosmetics
5 Cheese
6 Branded deoderants
7 Batteries
8 Clothing accesories
9 Coffee
10 Baby clothes

Just because someone is stealing food or 'essentials' does not mean that they are for his family's consumption, or that he can't afford them. Even if he can't afford them, despite the generous benefits, subsidised housing and free healthcare in the UK, there are food banks, clothing banks etc. and they provide toiletries, nappies and so on, not just food. The article specifically mentions meat being stolen for resale and that is in the OP. Baby formula being stolen for resale and drug cutting is in the part that I didn't quote:


There have been many media reports of “ordinary” people stealing because of the cost of living crisis. This idea is rejected by many retail experts. The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS), the voice of more than 33,500 shops, regularly surveys its members and thinks shoplifting rates are at their highest since they began collecting data in 2012. But, contrary to many media reports, the rise is not due to people stealing “because they are desperate for food to feed their families”, says Chris Noice, ACS’s head of communications.

He highlights a story about baby formula kept behind tills at some branches of Co-op to stop them being stolen, which was seized upon by various campaign groups as evidence that the cost of living crisis was forcing parents to steal to nourish their babies. “Baby formula is targeted because it’s a high-value item, along with coffee, meat, cheese and alcohol,” says Noice. “It’s stolen to sell on, whether that’s in pubs or on Facebook. Typically, people are stealing to fund their drug or alcohol habits, and organised crime groups are often involved, too.”

There is a further benefit to stealing baby formula, according to another retail expert: it is used to cut, or bulk out, drugs before they are sold. Talking on the condition of anonymity, she rejects the idea that the cost of living crisis has turned decent people into thieves. “There’s this idea that good people turn bad over night and that’s just not how it works. When people are challenged, they go to food banks, they go to community pantries, they ask for help from friends and family. They don’t suddenly start shoplifting.”
i wouldnt have ever had Deodorant on my bingo card of things to steal, but i guess nobody wants to stink when they are out there committing crimes.
 
fungi said:
<Dany07>

P.s. "Liberal" means "free".
Free stuff from the store, walk free from jail, etc.
Makes sense.
Liberal? We've had a conservative government for the last 13 years. You know right wing, tough on crime. They've cut police numbers massively and this is the result. The police are so overwhelmed they don't have time for poxy little crimes like shoplifting. If you get burgled or your car vandalised all you'll get is a crime number and maybe a visit 3 days later.

Maybe just keep quiet when you know nothing about the subject matter?
 
aries said:
Liberal? We've had a conservative government for the last 13 years. You know right wing, tough on crime. They've cut police numbers massively and this is the result. The police are so overwhelmed they don't have time for poxy little crimes like shoplifting. If you get burgled or your car vandalised all you'll get is a crime number and maybe a visit 3 days later.

Maybe just keep quiet when you know nothing about the subject matter?
You can call an apple an orange, but it won't turn the apple into the orange.

Them bobbies allow a buncha pedos from middle east gang abuse little girls, and you call it "tough on crime"?!!

right-dr-evil.gif


wing???
 
Keep pushing the cost of living out of reach for the majority of people and act surprised when theft skyrockets. I find it hard to sympathize with shop owners even though it is theft.
 
gondo said:
Keep pushing the cost of living out of reach for the majority of people and act surprised when theft skyrockets. I find it hard to sympathize with shop owners even though it is theft.
The Big 4 supermarkets can take the hits. They just factor the amount lost in shrink(theft)into the prices they charge. Small, family owned business don't have that luxury.

As to the cost of living crisis, there are food banks ect set up to help the worst off. Most of the shoplifting is done by professional thieves or junkies. I have no sympathy for them.
 
