THE BOYS Coming to Cinemax With Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke

After bringing Garth Ennis’to the screen with the upcoming AMC series, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Neal Moritz are tackling another dark and violent comic book by Ennis on cable television. Cinemax has put in development, from theteam of Rogen and Goldberg’s Point Grey, Moritz’s Original Film and Sony TV.Developed by Rogen, Goldberg and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, and to be written by Kripke based on the graphic novel written by Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson, the series is set in a time where most of the superheroes are corrupted by their celebrity status and often engage in reckless behavior, compromising the safety of the world. It centers on a CIA squad, known informally as “the boys,” whose job is to keep watch on the proliferation of superheroes and, if necessary, eliminate some of them. Rogen and Goldberg, who helmed the Preacher pilot, are set to direct.Like with, which had gone though numerous TV and feature incarnations over 16 years until it was finally made by AMC,also has had a long development history. Over the past eight years, it had been in the works as a movie at Columbia Pictures and Paramount.ran for 72 issues from 2008-2012, published initially by Wildstorm (#1-6) and then by Dynamite Entertainment.