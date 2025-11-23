The box!!!!!!!! What's in the box!!!!!!!!!

Tone C said:
Is it a kitten ? Or a puppy? Or both ?
Click to expand...
@lsa

cat-box.gif
 
Crazy Source said:
I like hard, giggity, copies.
Click to expand...
When I was a poor young man I couldn't afford cable (pre streaming) I would go to closing video rental places and the record store and buy used movies. My wife wants to throw out my VHS collection. I obviously resist. My laserdiscs are long gone. I miss buying physical movies

Seven is a good movie. I just rewatched it a month or so ago. There aren't too many nitpicky issues with it, and it has a solid soundtrack by rezner. I had to buy the movie tickets, my friend had a baby-face and I recall getting caught "smuggling" in snacks and drinks in my hoodie
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HUGHPHUG
Movies John Woo's The Killer getting 4K box set release
Replies
11
Views
120
HUGHPHUG
HUGHPHUG

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,163
Messages
58,485,430
Members
176,049
Latest member
YouKnowJman

Share this page

Back
Top