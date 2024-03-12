The boredom of Champ Champ

WolfPackHunter said: Does anyone agree to the 5 defenses rule or do you just want potential super fights regardless of the work put in by challengers in each weight class Click to expand...

Herwald said: Personally, I don't give too much of a fuck about belts, I'm just in this for fun match ups. But it does feel like the champ champ wad is getting chucked into living bolivian at this point. Doesn't seem that special anymore. Meanwhile you have only 3 title defenses as the max at LW. Seems like getting to 4 would be the legit impressive feat in that division. BW defense record is 2, JFL doing champ champ fights there. Click to expand...

As much as i love the Idea of firm rules typically.... I gotta say no to this one.the fight game has all sorts of crazy circumstances which need to be accounted for at all times. Rules like this would exist only to be broken when those crazy circumstances occur.IMO the one facet of the UFC that needs firm rules and guidelines to stick by is how interim titles work, when they are created and what it means to have one. That one is all over the place.I know champ champ fights started at pretty Much GSP vs Penn II, But do they really happen that often?Yeah I suppose there were 2 last year with Volk islam but only one of them was booked.GSP vs Penn 2Conor vs AlverezNunes vs CyborgDC vs Stipe ICejudo (for a vacant) vs MoralesMax vs Dustin 2 (Also for a vacant)Izzy vs JanVolk vs IslamVolk vs Islam 2 (late injury replacement)I think thats all of them unless I missed one or two, Taking GSP/Penn out of my sample, in the post conor era (9 years ago now) Champ champ fights have only happened 7 times, not sure if we want to even count Max vs Dustin or Cejudo vs morales, but if we do it's only about once every 16 months it happens.By OP's metric, only Volk vs Islam would have happened. is that what we really want?