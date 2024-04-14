The BMF lineage is going well so far

ehxsur
Masvidal
Gaethje
Holloway
TBH Masvidal is maybe the one who deserve it the least, i would have put Poirier instead, yeah, Poirier is definitely missing
Who will be next?
The major problem of that BMF belt is that it's almost only for LW fighters or for WW/FW if they dare to move up/down to LW to take the belt
