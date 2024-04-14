The BMF lineage is going well so far

TBH Masvidal is maybe the one who deserve it the least, i would have put Poirier instead, yeah, Poirier is definitely missing

Who will be next?

The major problem of that BMF belt is that it's almost only for LW fighters or for WW/FW if they dare to move up/down to LW to take the belt
 
LW is consistently the most stacked division, because the average male worldwide is a LW.

It being stuck there isn't the worst of things, given it's so competitive at that weight.
Yep, 145 through 170 is historically where the deepest talent pools are simply because that's where the vast majority of guys would fall into and it's too small to be covered by the major team sports unless you're a complete freak of an athlete.
 
Who does Max give the first crack at it? Dustin with a loss to Islam? Max deserves to run that one back.
 
It's a bullshit belt. It should just be known as the you are getting PPV points too belt. Some guys might not be able to be the champ but they can still sell a card and event. Honestly I never watched a Justin that was a stinker. He isn't hard to figure out but he is always exciting.
 
