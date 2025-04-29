The Black Cat Emoji has displayed as a ginger cat and black square

650lb Sumo
In the spoiler tag here
A 'majestic' feline named Zeus, tipping the scales at a whopping 28lb and towering over four feet when he stretches up, has become an internet sensation. Daniela Ermolaeva, a 33 year old IT whizz, had always fantasised about owning a Maine Coon but figured it was just wishful thinking – that is until her other half, Liviu, gifted her with Zeus in 2021.
Despite his...
'Majestic' 28lb cat called Zeus is 4ft 3in, eats raw meat but is 'gentle giant'
Zeus, a Maine Coon cat owned by Daniela Ermolaeva and her partner Liviu, who live in Moldova, weighs 13kg and stands at 130cm (4ft 3in) when he stands on his back paws
www.dailystar.co.uk
