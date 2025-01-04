"d#ck" -> "dick-measuring" (I assume you meant this to be a humorous way of describing the competition between space companies)

Raptor engines

The main engines used in the Starship system, these engines use a staged-combustion cycle that burns methane and oxygen. The engines are designed to be reusable with minimal maintenance.

Blue Origin's New Glenn: How it compares to other rockets which launch from Cape Canaveral Here's a look at how Blue Origin's New Glenn stands up to other rockets from the Space Coast.

My AI Amber Heard is reading my War Room post on the differences and how they stack up.Had my AI go over my write up and found that I was wrong saying D#ck spelling was wrong did not realize I was doing this intentionally lol.Jeff Bezos' entry into the biggest dick-measuring contest begins now that his Blue Origin is entering center stage for a launch potentially this week. Before people start spouting about but PEB it's still smaller than the SpaceX Starship and it has not have anywhere near the success of SpaceX other rockets with nearly 80 percent of the world's launches. Well, here is the thing: Blue Origin has been testing these parts on the ground and have been testing these significantly larger rocket engines that are more traditional and a generation ahead of the ones that powered the massive 362-foot Saturn 5 rocket engines. The bigger SpaceX Starship has had eight launch attempts and only one less than wonderful results, including a post-chopsticks catch.Some more not AI checked:The point is there is still a lot of questions on the very risky design of the SpaceX Starship design that includes methane and oxygen vs Blue Orgin engine design.Blue Origin engine more traditional designThe vehicle is powered by seven of the most powerful liquid oxygen (LOX) / liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled oxygen-rich staged combustion engines ever flown. Each BE-4 engine is reusable and generates 550,000 lbf (2,450 kN) thrust at sea level with deep-throttle capability.