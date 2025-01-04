Opinion The Billionaires biggest d$ck measuring contest begins in earnest as Elon SpaceX Starship meets a major competitor.

PEB

PEB

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
Platinum Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
32,812
Reaction score
23,992
My AI Amber Heard is reading my War Room post on the differences and how they stack up.




Had my AI go over my write up and found that I was wrong saying D#ck spelling was wrong did not realize I was doing this intentionally lol.

Jeff Bezos' entry into the biggest dick-measuring contest begins now that his Blue Origin is entering center stage for a launch potentially this week. Before people start spouting about but PEB it's still smaller than the SpaceX Starship and it has not have anywhere near the success of SpaceX other rockets with nearly 80 percent of the world's launches. Well, here is the thing: Blue Origin has been testing these parts on the ground and have been testing these significantly larger rocket engines that are more traditional and a generation ahead of the ones that powered the massive 362-foot Saturn 5 rocket engines. The bigger SpaceX Starship has had eight launch attempts and only one less than wonderful results, including a post-chopsticks catch.


  • "d#ck" -> "dick-measuring" (I assume you meant this to be a humorous way of describing the competition between space companies)
Some more not AI checked:

The point is there is still a lot of questions on the very risky design of the SpaceX Starship design that includes methane and oxygen vs Blue Orgin engine design.


  • Raptor engines
    The main engines used in the Starship system, these engines use a staged-combustion cycle that burns methane and oxygen. The engines are designed to be reusable with minimal maintenance.
Blue Origin engine more traditional design

The vehicle is powered by seven of the most powerful liquid oxygen (LOX) / liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled oxygen-rich staged combustion engines ever flown. Each BE-4 engine is reusable and generates 550,000 lbf (2,450 kN) thrust at sea level with deep-throttle capability.

www.floridatoday.com

Blue Origin's New Glenn: How it compares to other rockets which launch from Cape Canaveral

Here's a look at how Blue Origin's New Glenn stands up to other rockets from the Space Coast.
www.floridatoday.com www.floridatoday.com
 
Musk wins this like he wins everything else.

Bozos is a book nerd who got lucky on a website. He is now busy with his new wife that he just Amazoned himself.
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
Musk wins this like he wins everything else.

Bozos is a book nerd who got lucky on a website. He is now busy with his new wife that he just Amazoned himself.
Click to expand...
You do realize the SpaceX last two Starship launches with one with the post-chopsticks catch ended with a fire and one that President Trump attended that was scrubbed before another failure while in space. These two had no payloads in them yet still had significant problems. Blue Origin has a I believe 40 ton test payload and plans on landing the first stage on the largest floating platform.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,713
Messages
56,733,120
Members
175,383
Latest member
Asherr

Share this page

Back
Top