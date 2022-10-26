Arqueto
'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
Link to Sign-Up Thread
****PLEASE GIVE TIME FOR THE IMAGES TO LOAD. SOME OF THE GIFS ARE LARGE AND IT MAY TAKE A COUPLE OF MINUTES*****
We are live with the voting for The Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic Shoop Contest.
Vote for your 6 favourite Shoops!
Winners are revealed and the names of contestants are now above their entries01. Shoop #07 @Arqueto 135 votes
02. Shoop #13 @caketime21 87 votes
03. Shoop #03 @Otto! 79 votes
04. Shoop #08 @Prologue 70 votes TIE
04. Shoop #01 @Pizza Werewolf 70 votes TIE
06. Shoop #10 @Natural Order 48 votes
07. Shoop #15 @kuf 45 votes
08. Shoop #17 @Myrddin Wild 40 votes
09. Shoop #14 @Tronald Dump 39 votes
10. Shoop #04 @Reach4theSky 33 votes
11. Shoop #02 @tymikeson 32 votes
12. Shoop #12 @The J0ker 29 votes
13. Shoop #11 @Draxton 27 votes
14. Shoop #06 @Flower2dPeople 26 votes
15. Shoop #05 @SenorFranko 21 votes
16. Shoop #09 @MT7 18 votes
17. Shoop #18 @Buff 13 votes
18. Shoop #16 @MrPsychoticKane 10 votes
The Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic is a 1 round contest. This contest is dedicated to the greatest shooper of all time @bigwaverider and this contest is for UFC 280 - OLIVEIRA VS. MAKHACHEV01. @Pizza Werewolf
Once the voting has ended the scores will be counted and the winners revealed
Once the voting has ended the scores will be counted and the winners revealed
Remember to thank those that donated as well as all the Shoopers for their hard efforts. More donations are welcome. We use Amazon eGift Codes that can be purchased here. eMail the code to yourself and then PM the code to @Arqueto Try to post something in this thread to keep it bumped. This contest is anonymous. The Shoopers will be revealed after the voting has ended. Link to The Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic Sign-Up Thread
******************************* PRIZES *******************************
So far we have $235 in prizes a Shadpillow and a Shadtrophy
$60 @carole simmons (Mike's Mum), $50 @Arqueto, $50 Anonymous Sherbro, $50 @MT7, $25 @Kwic, Shadpillow @Buff, Shadtrophy @Draxton
Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. On Amazon, email the code to yourself and then PM it to @Arqueto with "BSC Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************
YOU HAVE 6 TOTAL VOTES PLEASE USE THEM ALL!
