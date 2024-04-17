Arqueto
****PLEASE GIVE TIME FOR THE IMAGES TO LOAD. SOME OF THE GIFS ARE LARGE AND IT MAY TAKE A COUPLE OF MINUTES*****Sign-up thread
Here are the final standings from The Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic V2:
The contestant names are now above their shoops.
01. @Arqueto - 45 votes
02. @Wreckless - 31 votes
03. @Reach4theSky - 29 votes
04. @kuf - 26 votes
05. @Tronald Dump - 23 votes - TIE
05. @Natural Order - 23 votes - TIE
06. @Myrddin Wild - 20 votes
07. @AleYeah - 18 votes
08. @Otto! - 16 votes
09. @Van Daz - 15 votes - TIE
09. @MT7 - 15 votes - TIE
09. @Siver! - 15 votes - TIE
10. @AmonTobin - 12 votes
11. @SenorFranko - 9 votes
12. @Davidjacksonjones - 8 votes
13. @Your Account - 7 votes
We are live with the voting for The Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic V2 Shoop Contest. Vote for your 6 favourite Shoops!
- You have 6 votes total
- Voting will be open for 3 days.
- You can change your votes if you want.
The Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic V2 is a single round contest and was for UFC 300 - Pereira vs Hill on April 13th, 2024
******************************* PRIZES *******************************
So far we have $195 in prizes and a Shadtrophy from @Draxton $50 @carole simmons and Mike's family, $50 @Natural Order, $50 @Arqueto $30 Anonymous Sherbro $15 @Wreckless
Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. On Amazon, email the code to yourself and then PM it to @Arqueto with "BSC Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************
YOU HAVE 6 TOTAL VOTES PLEASE USE THEM ALL!
01. @AmonTobin
02. @AleYeah
03. @SenorFranko
04. @Davidjacksonjones
05. @Tronald Dump
06. @Van Daz
07. @Natural Order
08. @Siver!
09. @Myrddin Wild
10. @Reach4theSky
11. @Wreckless
12. @Otto!
13. @MT7
14. @Your Account
15. @Arqueto
16. @kuf
