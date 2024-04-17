Shoop The Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic V2 Voting Thread UFC 300 COME VOTE!!!

VOTE FOR YOUR 6 FAVORITE SHOOPS. YOU GET 6 VOTES. YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR VOTE.

Results are only viewable after voting.
****PLEASE GIVE TIME FOR THE IMAGES TO LOAD. SOME OF THE GIFS ARE LARGE AND IT MAY TAKE A COUPLE OF MINUTES*****

We are live with the voting for The Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic V2 Shoop Contest. Vote for your 6 favourite Shoops!
  • You have 6 votes total
  • Voting will be open for 3 days.
  • You can change your votes if you want.
The Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic V2 is a single round contest and was for UFC 300 - Pereira vs Hill on April 13th, 2024

******************************* PRIZES *******************************

So far we have $145 in prizes and a Shadtrophy from @Draxton, $50 @Natural Order, $50 @Arqueto $30 Anonymous Sherbro $15 @Wreckless



Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. On Amazon, email the code to yourself and then PM it to @Arqueto with "BSC Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.

*******************************************************************************

YOU HAVE 6 TOTAL VOTES PLEASE USE THEM ALL!

01.
bqdnCxb.jpeg


02.
53658911173_35eda048ba_h.jpg


03.
j6vI40o.jpeg


04.
yAAq4Kq.jpeg


05.
MBhKqZq.png


06.
KEdjcMH.png


07.
JE2YlsR.jpeg


08.
H2YNuro.jpeg


09.
Ekxtc1e.gif


10.
afYTVM9.jpeg


11.
foom0Yg.gif


12.
TIfHOWt.jpeg


13.
grRCkhL.jpeg


14.
2hS0ddK.jpeg


15.
bx8ppKR.gif


16.
Yu4zgkQ.png
 
Amazing work as always guys. I put an extra vote in there so we can share the love, it always feels like we don't have enough votes 😁. Good luck to all

Shoutout to everyone who participated and donated. Love you guys

Wow, great job, Shermanos!
 
Absolutely incredible shooping my G's. Its only right that the UFC 300 Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic has such a high standard. Think this is the best round of shoops I've seen in all my time here.

Good luck picking your votes everyone.

Voted sir.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Some great ones lads, but 15 is just the clear winner for me this round
15 is amazing. All the others are top notch. I have to go to work soon, so will vote tonight. Can't rush such a thing when they are all top quality.

Thank you to everyone involved. This brings a lot of people together as well as a lot of joy.
ren_and_stimpy_happy_happy_joy_joy_by_medek1_d8l4m76-fullview.jpg


Max Bless...

FEHeONJXwAg1O2G
 
