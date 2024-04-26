The biggest "Woe is me" complainer in UFC history

L

I have a few.

Ken Shamrock has never (really) lost a "fair" fight, in his own mind.

Tito had an excuse EVERY SINGLE TIME he lost a fight (bad back, bad neck, overtraining, undertraining, not focused, cheating, etc.)

Ronda is getting up there. Complaining that no one likes her now, when she was a terrible human to everyone she encountered, then got smoked by better fighters, and STILL calling herself the greatest. Can't accept the fact that she lost to Nunes and Holm all these years later.

Honorable mention goes to Tiki Ghosn (remember him?) who had some funny ones back in the day. I wasn't knocked out- it was a cut, the guy was on 17 different steroids, he trains with gorillas.
 
wtf this thread from the pre 2016 trump timeline divergence? I guess they turned CERN on again.
 
Conor has had a ton of excuses and been salty AF after most losses.

Jamahal after Poatan has been embarrassing.
 
So what. They got to do whatever it is in their mind helps them to climb the arduous mountain for long months and possibly years back to be the best or as far as they can get before people stop considering them contenders anymore

The amount of self belief you need to do this is insane so I usually give these guys a pass.
 
