The biggest "Woe is me" complainer in UFC history

I have a few.



Ken Shamrock has never (really) lost a "fair" fight, in his own mind.



Tito had an excuse EVERY SINGLE TIME he lost a fight (bad back, bad neck, overtraining, undertraining, not focused, cheating, etc.)



Ronda is getting up there. Complaining that no one likes her now, when she was a terrible human to everyone she encountered, then got smoked by better fighters, and STILL calling herself the greatest. Can't accept the fact that she lost to Nunes and Holm all these years later.



Honorable mention goes to Tiki Ghosn (remember him?) who had some funny ones back in the day. I wasn't knocked out- it was a cut, the guy was on 17 different steroids, he trains with gorillas.