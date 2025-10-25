The biggest legal swindles you know

I used to watch a lot of Shark Tank, and I always laugh at shit Kevin O'Leary says. On the show and in many interviews he has talked about his educational software company and how he has a great relationship with Mattel the toy company. Turns out he and his business colleagues essentially bought a company bound for bankruptcy, ran a huge debt, and to get out of it, bamboozled a public company to buy it. He managed to swindle the public on how it was a successful deal and became a celebrity out of it.







I also have a problem with Mark Cuban's story. He basically forced the founder of an audio streaming company out in a corporate takeover, then sold the company to Yahoo at the peak of the dot com bubble, then shorted the stock market in what you may perceive to be an insider trade, and became a billionaire out of all of it. After that, he bought the Dallas Mavericks and to his credit, they won a championship under his leadership.



Out of the Shark tank dudes, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John seem to have actually became ridiculously rich without bamboozling anyone. Robert has started and sold a number of cybersecurity firms, and Daymond founded FUBU (and sold it to a bigger company?).



Logan Paul's Prime is a shitty product and he has sold a fuckton of bottles. It'll probably get acquired buy a bigger company if it doesn't completely go down in shambles. It's already a known scam, and it will be a bigger scam if it sells. WME-UFC has Ronda and Conor.