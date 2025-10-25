The biggest legal swindles you know

I used to watch a lot of Shark Tank, and I always laugh at shit Kevin O'Leary says. On the show and in many interviews he has talked about his educational software company and how he has a great relationship with Mattel the toy company. Turns out he and his business colleagues essentially bought a company bound for bankruptcy, ran a huge debt, and to get out of it, bamboozled a public company to buy it. He managed to swindle the public on how it was a successful deal and became a celebrity out of it.



I also have a problem with Mark Cuban's story. He basically forced the founder of an audio streaming company out in a corporate takeover, then sold the company to Yahoo at the peak of the dot com bubble, then shorted the stock market in what you may perceive to be an insider trade, and became a billionaire out of all of it. After that, he bought the Dallas Mavericks and to his credit, they won a championship under his leadership.

Out of the Shark tank dudes, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John seem to have actually became ridiculously rich without bamboozling anyone. Robert has started and sold a number of cybersecurity firms, and Daymond founded FUBU (and sold it to a bigger company?).

Logan Paul's Prime is a shitty product and he has sold a fuckton of bottles. It'll probably get acquired buy a bigger company if it doesn't completely go down in shambles. It's already a known scam, and it will be a bigger scam if it sells. WME-UFC has Ronda and Conor.
 
"Turns out he and his business colleagues essentially bought a company bound for bankruptcy, ran a huge debt, and to get out of it, bamboozled a public company to buy it. He managed to swindle the public on how it was a successful deal"


sounds pretty successful for him?
 
I have a different view down here on it. Probably be the 2008 - bush tarp toxic asset scam or the 2020 Trump hedgefunds 0 interest loans
That's about 3 trillion and 11 trillion in scams

We had people from both camps bush and Trump bringing suit cases of cash down here for banks the entire time. You take campaign money or presidential library money and wash it out banks then usually pull it over in bvi. Hamas does the same thing

There's always a couple hundred billion being washed down here. Usually it's the Chinese or Russians but when it's an american president it's really bad. It appears that has started up again
www.finance.senate.gov

The United States Senate Committee on Finance

As Trump Sits on Key Epstein Files, Wyden Lays Out "Follow the Money" Investigation for DOJ
www.finance.senate.gov

There's a source on some of it. I live in the virgins. We don't vote down here, I'm not liberal or conservative. I'm not going to talk about trump and Epstein's 15 year enigma game the entire region knows about it already anyways, I'm not suicidal
 
Also down here in the Virgins, we are surprised Orange women's make up man hasn't freed Diddy yet. He was part of the enigma game

When it happens remember this post, and realize down were we've seen some shit you won't believe and if we talk it's dangerous. You'll never see the full list
 
