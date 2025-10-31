The biggest fight UFC can make right now

Dagestanaev
ASSpinall is a nobody and even moreso after this shit show main event.Just for shits and giggles, I'll bite.
If Jones wouldn't find a guy who was a top contender, interim champ, but supposedly SUCKS, in Aspinall..... why would he ever want someone who has proven he's pretty good and not 43 years old?
Weird that the UFC HW Champ is a nobody. And NO ONE was looking forward to this last fight.. why would Gane agree to fight a nobody?ASSpinall is a nobody and even moreso after this shit show main event.
If you’ve beaten everyone in front of you for over 13 years and want to ride off into the sunset with one last mega fight, are you gonna risk it against a HW bloke whos dangerous but completely unproven, and if you beat, people will say was never that good?
Or do you aim for a big legacy money fight agaisnt another proven champion and fan favorite?
Jones vacated and retired yet people like you are still crying about him.
You literally talked about how Jones wouldnt fight Aspinall and my response is directly to that.Weird that the UFC HW Champ is a nobody. And NO ONE was looking forward to this last fight.. why would Gane agree to fight a nobody?
Yeah, I'm sure he's dying to get a match with Chimaev.
I responded to a post about a fantasy megafight. Please show me anywhere I cry about your hero.