The biggest fight UFC can make right now

Dagestanaev

Dagestanaev

White Belt
@White
Joined
Oct 20, 2025
Messages
53
Reaction score
63
For the White house.
At LHW !!,
Jones vs Khamzat. Both can make 205.

It is the fight. USA vs Russia.
GrecoRoman vs Dagestani/Cecen.

If it's circus, let it be circus

1000087211.jpg
 
Just for shits and giggles, I'll bite.

If Jones wouldn't find a guy who was a top contender, interim champ, but supposedly SUCKS, in Aspinall..... why would he ever want someone who has proven he's pretty good and not 43 years old?
 
magpie878 said:
Just for shits and giggles, I'll bite.

If Jones wouldn't find a guy who was a top contender, interim champ, but supposedly SUCKS, in Aspinall..... why would he ever want someone who has proven he's pretty good and not 43 years old?
Click to expand...
ASSpinall is a nobody and even moreso after this shit show main event.

If you’ve beaten everyone in front of you for over 13 years and want to ride off into the sunset with one last mega fight, are you gonna risk it against a HW bloke whos dangerous but completely unproven, and if you beat, people will say was never that good?

Or do you aim for a big legacy money fight agaisnt another proven champion and fan favorite?

Jones vacated and retired yet people like you are still crying about him.
 
I know you're trolling, but it really is the biggest fight they could make.

Undefeated fighters, somewhat of a cultural angle, and both are probably the most dominant fighters ever when in top form.

Alex lost a bit of his mojo when losing vs Ankalaev, let's be real. Tom obviously lost pretty much of his momentum in the Gane fight.

It's the biggest super fight at the moment, imo.
 
Jones ducked a middleweight wrestler in Chael, for a while anyway. I can't imagine how terrified he'd be of Khamzat.

I think Jones would win but that doesn't matter because Jones doesn't think he can. The dude has confidence issues, so he only takes easy fights now.
 
BobSappsBurner said:
ASSpinall is a nobody and even moreso after this shit show main event.

If you’ve beaten everyone in front of you for over 13 years and want to ride off into the sunset with one last mega fight, are you gonna risk it against a HW bloke whos dangerous but completely unproven, and if you beat, people will say was never that good?

Or do you aim for a big legacy money fight agaisnt another proven champion and fan favorite?

Jones vacated and retired yet people like you are still crying about him.
Click to expand...
Weird that the UFC HW Champ is a nobody. And NO ONE was looking forward to this last fight.. why would Gane agree to fight a nobody?

Yeah, I'm sure he's dying to get a match with Chimaev.

I responded to a post about a fantasy megafight. Please show me anywhere I cry about your hero.
 
magpie878 said:
Weird that the UFC HW Champ is a nobody. And NO ONE was looking forward to this last fight.. why would Gane agree to fight a nobody?

Yeah, I'm sure he's dying to get a match with Chimaev.

I responded to a post about a fantasy megafight. Please show me anywhere I cry about your hero.
Click to expand...
You literally talked about how Jones wouldnt fight Aspinall and my response is directly to that.

Come up for air.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Islam vs Topuria BIGGEST Fight UFC Can Make
Replies
11
Views
285
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
JoeRowe
UFC 323 Through UFC 326 Forecast
Replies
0
Views
154
JoeRowe
JoeRowe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,133
Messages
58,025,372
Members
175,911
Latest member
mudslide

Share this page

Back
Top