Food & Drink "The Big Shack" - Shake Shack's new version of the Big Mac

Anyone try it?


1763011855290.png

1763068536738.jpeg

The Big Shack may sound familiar, but it’s made different – the more deluxe version of our famous ShackBurger with quality ingredients and made-to-order care that guests can only get from us.

What is the Big Shack?

The Big Shack is made with two quarter pound*, all 100% Angus beef patties, secret sauce, vibrant hand-harvested green leaf lettuce, American cheese, thick cut pickles, hand-sliced onions, on three buttered and toasted potato bun.... oh and of course Roma tomatoes.

How much is the Big Shack at Shake Shack?

Get this three bun, two quarter pound* Angus beef patty BIG burger, with 56 grams of protein for just $9.99.Available at Shacks nationwide beginning November 4th.

It won’t be around forever, so head to your local Shake Shack now.

shakeshack.com

BIG things have landed at Shake Shack

shakeshack.com shakeshack.com

 
38b0f21d0e76dec2ff58d19e37fcc716.gif


Still healthier then KFC's abomination of nature's double down sandwich
 
Anything is better than a McDonald’s burger so this looks fantastic by comparison
 
I never put any sauce in my burgers.
(mayo,ketchup,mustard or else)

I like the taste of meat.
So rarely eat fast food burgers.

american cheese and bacon
or gtfo
 
Sonny Qc said:
burger king are the worst fast food burger p4p imo.
Yea many say that. They hate that “flame broiled” taste. I don’t mind it as much. Though most BKs are ran like shit, and their products suffer even more because of it. At least it tastes like beef. McDonald’s tastes like some chemistry project imo. Taste and texture-wise. I loathe it.

I Don’t eat that any of that stuff anymore.
 
Looks pretty delicious I think I will be writing an anus problem thread if I combine cheese fries and a beer with that. I started going to shake shack because it was one of the few burger places that sold beer in my area.
 
fully idiotic just like most of mcmurderer products are
plus, so overpriced it's embarrassing
 
Shake shack has some of best burgers at any FF chain count me in ........ and im. Ot even a fan of tbe big mac
 
I've never visited Shake Shack before. However, these new additions may or may not force me to visit.

YouTube videos always say that The Big Mac keeps going up in price. Is that true?

Is McDonald's always making it more and more difficult to eat The Big Mac?
 
We've driven by the new Shake Shack many times, but never eaten there. The problem is we have IN and OUT... and the price differential makes it unattractive to try it out.

Someone sell it to me so I can convince my hot wife to try it.
 
SurferH2O said:
We've driven by the new Shake Shack many times, but never eaten there. The problem is we have IN and OUT... and the price differential makes it unattractive to try it out.

Someone sell it to me so I can convince my hot wife to try it.
You're into Hot Wifing?


tenor.gif
 
They're no Burger Barn

But... I Could Eat
 
